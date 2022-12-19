Police: Holly woman with arrest warrants, no license leads Royal Oak officers on long chase before crashing

article

A Holly woman had several warrants for her arrest when she fled Royal Oak officers last week, authorities said.

Police said Veronica Shane McClain had arrest warrants for unlawful driving away of automobile, misdemeanor prostitution, and several traffic misdemeanor warrants when she ran from a traffic stop Thursday morning.

She is now charged with one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, one count of malicious destruction of property, one count of resisting and obstructing police, one count of reckless driving, and one count of operating without a license.

According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. McClain, 46, fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.

When she turned onto Big Beaver Road, police successfully deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle to lose tires. Police said McClain kept going, even with one wheel ground down to its brake rotors.

She got on southbound I-75, exited at McNichols Road in Detroit, and continued west toward Woodward Avenue. She turned north on Woodward, but the chase ended shortly after when McClain suddenly tried to turn onto 7 Mile Road and crashed into a vehicle waiting at a red light.

Police said an officer approached McClain, but she ignored his commands and tried to flee. According to a press release from Royal Oak police, this caused "her vehicle to fishtail and place the officer’s life in immediate jeopardy."

The officer fired into the vehicle as McClain continued to flee before stopping at 7 Mile Road and John R, where she was arrested without further incident.

Police said McClain also had her 24-year-old son with her. No one was hurt.

McClain was arraigned Friday and received a $250,000, no 10% cash/surety bond.

According to police, she has a criminal history that includes receiving and concealing stolen property- motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, dangerous drugs, disorderly conduct, and possession of controlled substances.