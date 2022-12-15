Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit

A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way.

According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.

When she turned onto Big Beaver Road, police successfully deployed spike strips, causing the vehicle to lose tires. Police said the driver kept going, even with one wheel ground down to its brake rotors.

She got on southbound I-75, exited at McNichols Road in Detroit, and continued west toward Woodward Avenue. She turned north on Woodward, but the chase ended shortly after when the driver suddenly tried to turn on 7 Mile Road and crashed into a vehicle waiting at a red light.

Police said an officer approached the 46-year-old woman, but she ignored his commands and tried to flee. According to a press release from Royal Oak police, this caused "causing her vehicle to fishtail and place the officer’s life in immediate jeopardy."

The officer fired into the vehicle as the woman continued to flee before stopping at 7 Mile Road and John R, where she was arrested without further incident.

Police said the woman also had her 24-year-old son with her. No one was hurt.

Royal Oak police and Michigan State Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.