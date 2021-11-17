Police link man who exposed self to minor at Oakland County grocery store to other incidents

Police arrested a man Tuesday who had exposed himself to minors around Oakland County.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to Bueche’s Food World in Groveland Township on Nov. 10 because a man had exposed himself to a minor.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. With that information, they discovered that a similar suspect had exposed himself to girls as young as 14 twice in Oakland County.

Working with the Sex Offender Registry, detectives identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at his home. Digital evidence was found and the man was arrested, police said.

The suspect has not been identified because he has not been arraigned.