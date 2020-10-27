Police rebuke open carry ban from Sec. Benson, Michigan's Senate race heats up, thieves hack luxury cars

The way law enforcement sees it, even with an administrative order from a government official, there's nothing to enforce.

How police approach Secretary of State's Jocelyn Benson directive to ban open carry of firearms near Michigan polling places will influence how things go on election day.

But according to some police, including the head of the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs, there's nothing to enforce since it's not law.

“All we are saying is if someone is inside a polling station and they are open carry, and they are not violating any state or federal law, not brandishing a weapon, intimidating voters, they are not threatening people, in and of itself - we can't go and lock them up,” Robert Stevenson said.

Benson first issued her order Oct. 16 after concerns of election day violence began increasing. From subtle gestures like acting threatening and blocking people's access to plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, election officials have grown increasingly concerned.

Per Benson's order, firearms wouldn't be allowed within 100 feet of any polling place.

The decision brought an instant rebuke from gun groups who have now filed three separate lawsuits against the Secretary of State. One attorney called the decision "completely political." Some police sheriffs have confirmed they don't plan to enforce the rule either.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't several other crimes related to the carrying of firearms that individuals could commit that police would respond to.

“I think voter intimidation is an issue and some people feel there is intimidation factor is out there,” said Stevenson.

In emails reviewed by FOX 2, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office offered guidance to local police agencies.

"They are standing in the parking lot, they are yelling at people, there are two or three people with guns standing breast to breast and people and they have to walk around them to get inside the polling station that is clearly voter intimidation.”

“Just being on the alert at Oakland county people in IT department scour social media to see if anyone is putting anything out there of course they are on alert for any possible incident,” said Lisa Brown, Oakland County clerk.

Michigan Senate race tightens between Gary Peters and John James

Don't look now, but Michigan may have more than one contentious statewide race to pay attention to this election.

After polls separated the two men for months, surveys indicate a tightening of Michigan's senate race between Democrat Incumbent Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James.

“What matters the most is that the people see the opportunity they have to get better representation and more experience in Washington," James said in Farmington Hills after he cast his vote.

On experience as an elected official, Peters has James beat, but political outsider James argues Peters hasn’t gotten enough done for Michiganders touting his own experience as a businessman and combat veteran.

Both differ on a number of issues like who is to blame for the state of coronavirus infections in the U.S. which have seen record daily total figures across the nation and in Michigan.

A Real Clear Politics poll average puts Peters ahead of James by just over five points.

Thieves use computer to hack and steal luxury cars

As cars get smarter, so do the thieves that are tryling to steal them. Last Friday night, two men were very successful when they used a computer to hack luxury cars by remote starting them, then stealing them.

The cars were taken out of the Twin Auto Sales lot in Redford. The business owner says each one is worth about $50,000.

"These guys knew what they were looking for, it was like they’ve done it before," Al Saad said. "They had some kind of computer where they can start them up immediately and drive off the lot, just like they had the keys in their pocket."

The vehicles include Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Jeeps, and Durangos - all vehicles coveted in the Detroit area.

Saad told FOX 2 that cars are stolen about once a year at one of their three dealerships. Even though they have insurance, it will still cost them.

"Everyone says you have insurance but am I going to claim $300,000 in insurance? I’d rather not," he said.

Redford police are now offering a $10,000 reward leading to arrests in the case.

Scientists discover new immune cell capable of treating neurological conditions

Diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, ALS represent the wide range of disorders that harm the central nervous system and until recently could not be reversed.

In a new study, scientists located a novel immune cell that could preserve nerve fibers and reverse the damage and restore function.

"It doubles the number of surviving nerves and it also stimulates a significant number of them to begin regenerating new fibers or growing new fibers," Dr. Benjamin Segal said.

Researchers predict the discovery will lead to previously unheard of recovery in patients, as well as new therapeutic breakthroughs.

"These research doctors are, they are sincere, humble, and extremely brave with the amount of time and effort that they put into trying to unlock the mysteries of this diabolical disease," said Mark Zimmer, who was diagnosed with ALS.

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to Supreme Court

In one of the final chapters of a bruising election season, the U.S. Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Barrett was nominated only a week before election day by a vote of 52-48, with Maine's Senator Susan Collins acting as the lone GOP dissenting voice.

For the first time since 1930, Republicans will hold a 6-3 advantage on the court after President Donald Trump's third nominee in four years was appointed.

The vote was among the Senate's most contentious in recent years.

Daily Forecast

Expect a mix of showers and possibly some sun on another chilly day Tuesday. Temperatures will range from 35 to 43 degrees.

30 officers injured, dozens arrested after deadly police shooting sparks unrest across Philadelphia

Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.

The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, police spokesperson Tanya Little said.

Officers were called to the Cobbs Creek neighborhood and encountered the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, who was holding a knife, Little said.

Officers ordered Wallace to drop the knife, but he instead "advanced towards" them. Both officers then fired "several times," Little said.

Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Little said.

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets to protest the shooting late Monday into early Tuesday with interactions between protesters and police turning violent at times, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Video showed many yelling at officers and crying.

Cops cars and dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare. The crowd largely dispersed then.