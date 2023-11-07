Pot on the ballot: Voters deciding on marijuana dispensaries in several Metro Detroit cities

When Metro Detroiters head to the polls Tuesday, some will be deciding if marijuana dispensaries should be allowed in their city.

Several cities have proposals to allow the addition of stores that sell marijuana. If approved, these businesses will be regulated and must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools and churches. They will only be allowed after going through an application and licensing process.

Voters in Birmingham will decide on a measure that would allow one recreational use store and one medical marijuana store. In Keego Harbor, voters will decide on an ordinance that would allow two businesses, as will voters in Grosse Pointe Park. A ballot proposal in Rochester would allow for three marijuana businesses.

Related article

Since laws allowing adult-use marijuana facilities went into effect nearly five years ago, hundreds of municipalities have opted out of having these businesses. However, the number of municipalities allowing marijuana businesses continues to steadily rise, according to data from the state.

Communities that do have these facilities get a cut of the revenue. Last year, the state distributed a total of around $60 million to more than two municipalities.

Marijuana sales in Michigan are expected to exceed $3 billion this year.

Polls for Tuesday's election will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.