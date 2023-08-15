Pregnant mom killed in crash with fleeing teen • Biden weighs in on UAW negotiations • Flood Watch

A mother with another baby on the way was killed in a crash - her husband was seriously injured after a teen fleeing police allegedly crashed into them.

FOX 2 was there to capture Faith and Norman Gumma’s socially distanced wedding back in 2020 when they got married. And then again, this time, reporting on a tragedy unimaginable. Three years later on Saturday the family was shattered after their car was hit at 90 miles per hour by a teen fleeing from police near their home in Sterling Heights.

"Today we have heavy hearts and we feel very bad for the family," said Lt. Mario Bastianelli, Sterling Heights police.

Faith who was about three months pregnant, was killed. Her husband Norman, who was driving is in critical condition – with severe head trauma. Their 2-year-old Elijah, suffered only minor injuries, asking now, where is mom and dad.

The Gumma’s family says – Norman needs miraculous healing and are asking for prayers.

"Unfortunately this pursuit happened so quickly and then to the accident - literally 36 seconds from the start of the chase - to the crash," said Bastianelli.

Bastianelli says it started when a 16-year-old in an SUV, drove straight with his blinker on for about a mile – then the plate came back with no insurance.

The officer tried to pull him over, and that’s when the teen sped up to 90 miles per hour – T-boning the Gumma’s car at Van Dyke and Metro Parkway.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, this is horribly tragic," Bastianelli said. "This is a police officer's worst nightmare. In the midst of trying to do your job and catch bad people doing bad things this resulted from it."

At this point the lieutenant says that the officer’s decision to pursue that car for 36 seconds appears to be within policy - but it is being reviewed internally.

"You feel for whatever reason you're going to run from police, it's not worth it," said Bastianelli.

We are told the teen will likely be charged Tuesday and it’s possible, he will be charged as an adult.

"He will be held accountable for what he's done," he said.

Biden weighs in on UAW negotiations

Another player is weighing in on the contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers Union and Big Three automakers of Detroit: Joe Biden.

The president called both parties to come together to find a new agreement that both prioritizes a transition to cleaner energy to reduce vehicle emissions, and a contract that "sustains the middle class."

"The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class. The need to transition to a clean energy economy should provide a win‑win opportunity for auto companies and unionized workers," read a statement from the White House this week.

Biden called for Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis to ensure the jobs negotiated with the UAW can support a family while honoring the right ot organized. They should also avoid plant closings and prioritize transitions that are "fair and look to retool, reboot, and rehire in the same factories and communities at comparable wages."

The previous contract expires in September. Learn more here

Flood Watch in Metro Detroit

Most of Southeast Michigan will remain under a Flood Watch for Tuesday morning and afternoon after getting a steady string of showers overnight. Those showers are expected to linger through much of the day before drier weather returns in the evening.

The watch includes Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw counties in Metro Detroit and stretches as far west and north as Livingston, Genesee, and Shiawasee counties. Much of the main concern is in areas where excessive runoff is common.

That includes heavily urbanized areas with plenty of pavement preventing drainage. The National Weather Service warned rivers, creeks, streams, and other tributaries could be the first places where flooding is detected. Other low-lying and flood-prone locations are also on alert.

Showers Tuesday will come in intervals with some spots getting heavy at times. We could see up to 3 inches of rain possible by the end.

Here's your full week forecast

Auto repair shop raided in Detroit

A woman had her car towed to a Roseville auto repair business last year hoping to get it fixed. She still doesn't have her car - and today the police raided another business owned by the same people.

On Monday there was a large police presence at Goodyear on Gratiot and Seven Mile in Detroit. Investigators were not saying exactly what they were doing there. But it didn’t matter — Kimberly Foster was just happy to see them there.

Foster had her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix serviced at the Roseville location and was told it would cost $2,500. When it came time to pick up the car, an employee told her he couldn't find it.

She filed a police report the year prior, then all but forgiving about it. But seeing dozens of police out in front of the business, it got the attention of both Foster and many others wondering if they had been scammed as well.

State police update their red ‘bubble’

The iconic red-colored beacon on top of Michigan State Police cruisers that strikes fear into drivers when they flip on is getting an updated look. MPS said it's new red light fixture will be three inches shorter, but 42% brighter.

The redesign also comes with more lighting options and flashing patterns. It's advertised as lower profile that will allow it to enter facilities with standard garage door openings. The change will take effect onboard their fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes.

In an Instagram post, the state police agency said it will include several new features:

Full-circle scene, front, alley, and reverse lighting options, which includes white lighting around the entire vehicle

Off-angle warning lights for better reflecting coverage

Synchronized flash patterns

Read more about the upcoming change here

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 60s as moisture will dominate most of the day Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound tomorrow before entering more wet weather Thursday and pleasant conditions on Friday.

What else we're watching

The Michigan health department is asking residents to be cautious about potential legionellosis symptoms with 186 cases confirmed this year. While it can manifest as Legionnaire's disease, most won't get sick from the illness. Those over the age of 50 or with underlying conditions are at a higher risk. Outgoing Warren Mayor Jim Fouts will be in federal court for a status conference Tuesday. He filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city council for trying to keep him off the ballot. According to bicycle data first reported by the MLive, a record-high 10,500-plus trips were clocked on a popular mobility route in Ann Arbor. It's a sign of more people riding their bike in cities. A smash and grab in Detroit busted through the wall of a Marijuana grow operation on Houston-Whittier. The suspects are currently missing For the fourth time in less than a year, Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges. Read the latest indictment out of the Georgia District Attorney's office in Fulton County here

Michael Oher, profiled in 'The Blind Side,' says inspirational movie was based on lie

Super Bowl champion and retired NFL player Michael Oher, whose inspirational story was profiled in "The Blind Side," said the movie's premise was based on a lie, according to court documents.

Oher, 37, filed a petition in Shelby County, Tennessee, to end his conservatorship being held by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who were portrayed as his adoptive parents in the movie. The couple was granted conservatorship in 2004.

Oher is also seeking damages from the misuse of his likeness, name and image.