Prideraiser: How to help LGBTQ+ youth while cheering on Detroit City FC

It's almost Pride Month, which means it's almost Prideraiser time.

Each June, soccer supporters pledge a donation per goal scored by their team.

Detroit City Football Club raises money for the Ruth Ellis Center, which provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community. The center in Highland Park is also getting an expansion to help homeless and at-risk youth.

Last year, DCFC fans raised $23,000 for the cause, while DCFC corporate partner Ally chipped in $27,000, giving Ruth Ellis a $50,000 donation at the end of Pride Month.

So far, supporters have already pledged more than $1,470 per goal. Make a pledge here.