The public is invited to attend a virtual hearing that will discuss a proposal to relax rules on what kinds of hazardous materials are allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor in Canada.

The owners of the bridge have proposed updating restrictions by allowing flammable liquids and corrosive substances over the international crossing. Explosives, infectious substances, and radioactive materials would still be restricted.

Currently, any trucks carrying those materials looking to cross the border must use the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

A petition to update the restrictions was originally filed in 2020. The Michigan Department of Transportation then studied the risks associated with transporting more hazardous materials using the Detroit bridge crossing, which exits onto Porter Street.

The hearing will take place online on March 20, from 5-7 p.m. You can register for the hearing here.

Currently, hazardous materials that can cross include gases, flammable solids, oxidizers, toxic substances, and other materials. If the proposal is adopted, any Class 3 or 8 materials moving across the bridge would receive a safety vehicle escort while the bridge's fire suppression system could turn on at any time.