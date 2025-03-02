The DNR reminds fishermen to not target any sturgeon and to release them immediately if caught, a middle school student says she was targeted by her teacher for choosing not to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, and a deadly multi-car crash kills two in Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Lake sturgeon are being accidentally caught in Michigan, leading to DNR reminder about protected species Some accidental catches by Michigan anglers have led to a reminder from the state about what to do if one catches a sturgeon: let it go. An advisory put out by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources asks fishermen to avoid targeting any sturgeon while they have their lines out - and if they do hook one of the protected fish, to release it immediately.

2. Passenger killed after allegedly grabbing steering wheel, causing crash on I-94 in Detroit A passenger died in a crash Sunday night after police allege she grabbed the steering wheel and caused the driver to crash on I-94 in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, a 27-year-old Detroit man told them he was involved in an argument with his 28-year-old passenger while driving eastbound near Chene around 10:25 p.m.

3. Arab-American girl: Teacher said to 'go back to her own country' for sitting out Pledge of Allegiance A Metro Detroit middle school student says she’s the target of racism after choosing not to stand for the pledge of allegiance. The teenager claims the teacher singled her out and told her to "go back to her country." Now, a local Arab-American organization is calling out the Plymouth Canton School district.

4. Michigan lawmaker urges US Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage ruling A Michigan lawmaker introduced a resolution to the state House of Representatives, urging the United States Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford), said he had 12 co-sponsors, but only six were listed when the resolution was introduced following Tuesday's House session.

5. Two dead in Sunday afternoon I-75 crash in Detroit A four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon has caused multiple fatalities, according to Michigan State Police. The crash, between two SUVs and a sedan, happened just before 4 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Mack Avenue. A 50-year-old Novi man and a 56-year-old Farmington Hills woman were killed in the crash.

A fatal crash blocked traffic Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Detroit.

6. Father-stepson duo were first to respond to deadly I-75 crash in Detroit Two people died and several others were injured after four cars were involved in a deadly wreck on I-75 over the weekend. Prosecutors are now reviewing the case while the two good Samaritans who responded to the scene and helped those injured were left thankful for their safety.

7. Michigan man accused of drugging, raping children in basement videos: 'Put him to sleep then no limits' A Metro Detroit man accused of using the GHB drug to sedate children victimized in basement sexual assaults he would record.

Producer's note: Details of this story are disturbing and may upset some readers, adult discretion is advised.

8. Monroe man arrested for allegedly terrorizing neighborhood A 41-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his old neighborhood in Monroe. Commander John Wall with Monroe police says Jeremy Rose allegedly picked his old neighborhood to terrorize, hurling horrible racial slurs at two little girls.

"It goes from racial slurs to some other unintelligent comments about narcotics and some just off-the-wall kind of things," Wall said. "He continued to engage and come onto the property of these people, and the altercation turned physical."

9. Cleaner details horrific conditions inside Pontiac home where children lived alone for years A woman tasked with cleaning out the filthy home where three Pontiac children lived alone for years detailed what she saw inside the condo.

It took Kiara Mills, the owner of North Cleaning Service, and her uncle nearly eight hours to clean the home.

WARNING: The details of this story are disturbing.

10. I-696 closure pushed to March 3, says MDOT The start of a major construction project that will affect thousands of Michigan drivers per day has been pushed back, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

A stretch of I-696 that sees some 200,000 drivers a day is closing soon, and those drivers are going to have to find a new way to get around. The eastbound side of the freeway from I-75 to Lahser is closing for a project that will rebuild both sides of the road over the next two years.