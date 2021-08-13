Rise Against added to Royal Oak Arts, Beats, and Eats concert lineup

article

Arts, Beats, and Eats added another headliner for the annual Labor Day festival – Rise Against.

The rock band will play the Michigan Lottery National Stage at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 5. Rise Against just released a new album, "Nowhere Generation," in June.

Arts, Beats, and Eats begins Friday, Sept. 3 and goes through Monday, Sept. 6. The fest in Royal Oak will include performances by artists spanning genres across several stages. Other headliners include rock group Stone Temple Pilots on Friday and alternative band Neon Trees on Saturday.

The festival also features vendors and a variety of local food options.

