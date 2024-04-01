Rise in cancer cases among younger people leads to rise in proactive screenings

Social media is dubbing the viral video of Princess Kate Middleton's cancer announcement "The Princess Kate Effect*

Since news broke that the 42-year-old mother of three has been privately battling cancer, local doctors say they are seeing a rise in proactive cancer screenings among younger patients.

"I see a lot of patients in my practice in their 30s and early 40s with colon cancer," said Dr. Najeebn Al Hallak, Karmanos Cancer Institute.



In a courageous move, the future queen of England, shared her story with the world via video message leaving many shocked. And while few additional details have been shared, Princess Kate did share that she's currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

"She was really brave to share it and really soon after surgery," said Al Hallak. "Other people would be still recovering from surgery, not just physically but emotionally as well.

"I usually tell my patients wait, don't even tell everybody until you're finished with chemo after the surgery. And when you're recovered, now you can share the news and you're ready to tell them im done with the chemo and everything."

Al Hallak specializes in oncology and says he was encouraged to listen to her message. When people in positions of power use their platforms for educational awareness, he says, the effect can be life-saving.

Al Hallak says it's important to note that data shows an alarming increase in certain cancers specifically among younger demographics.

As a result, there's been a noticeable shift in public emphasis on cancer and young people - notably gastrointestinal cancer which has peaked by 15 percent, between 1990 and 2019.

"The reason could be genetic, but I'll be honest with you, I do genetic testing for all those patients," he said. "And I'm not finding a majority of them to have a genetic relationship. Yesterday I was just reviewing a second opinion case for a pancreatic patient, age 37. The new age for colon cancer screenings is 45.

"I always try to tell physicians and also patients that if you start talking to them, at age 45 they won't really do it until age 50. You need to start talking to them at age 40, to start prepping them at age 45."

It's not about scaring people into screening, it's about empowering people to take control sooner than later, Dr. Al Hallak says.

It all starts with knowledge - know your family history - and be aware of existing risk factors. Don't wait, speak up, he said.

