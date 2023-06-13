Expand / Collapse search

Roll Along the River, Juneteenth celebration, free yoga, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Join a community bike ride along the Detroit River, celebrate Juneteenth, and more this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Roll Along the River

  • Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Fort Street Bridge Interpretive Park in Detroit

Take a slow roll through Southwest Detroit and Downriver during this free 14.3-mile bike ride.

Riders start meeting at 9 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m.

Register here.

GP Pride

  • Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m.
  • Corner of Kercheval and St. Clair in Grosse Pointe

This LGBTQ+ celebration includes a short march, music, activities for kids, and more.

Learn more.

Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.

Madison Heights Juneteenth

  • Saturday, June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
  • Madison Heights Civic Center

This celebration for Juneteenth includes an opening ceremony, live entertainment, a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks, and more.

Learn more.

Here's the Scoop 25th Anniversary Pig Roast

  • Saturday, June 17 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Here's the Scoop Ice Cream in Taylor

To celebrate 25 years in the community, Here's the Scoop is hosting a free pig roast.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be provided for free, with ice cream available for purchase.

Learn more. 

Yoga in the Parks

  • Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
  • Palmer, Chandler, and Rouge parks in Detroit

Free outdoor yoga classes are hosted throughout the summer.

These classes for all levels are open to ages 6 and older.

See the full schedule and learn more. 

All-American Pet Expo

  • Saturday, June from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kensington Metropark in Milford

The All-American Pet Expo is raising funds for Gracie's Dog Haven. The event includes an agility course, a lure course, dog shows, and more for the pets. For humans, there will be food trucks, face painting, contests, and more.

Learn more.