Roll Along the River, Juneteenth celebration, free yoga, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Join a community bike ride along the Detroit River, celebrate Juneteenth, and more this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Roll Along the River

Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort Street Bridge Interpretive Park in Detroit

Take a slow roll through Southwest Detroit and Downriver during this free 14.3-mile bike ride.

Riders start meeting at 9 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m.

Register here.

GP Pride

Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Corner of Kercheval and St. Clair in Grosse Pointe

This LGBTQ+ celebration includes a short march, music, activities for kids, and more.

Learn more.

Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.

Madison Heights Juneteenth

Saturday, June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

Madison Heights Civic Center

This celebration for Juneteenth includes an opening ceremony, live entertainment, a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks, and more.

Learn more.

Here's the Scoop 25th Anniversary Pig Roast

Saturday, June 17 from noon to 3 p.m.

Here's the Scoop Ice Cream in Taylor

To celebrate 25 years in the community, Here's the Scoop is hosting a free pig roast.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be provided for free, with ice cream available for purchase.

Learn more.

Yoga in the Parks

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Palmer, Chandler, and Rouge parks in Detroit

Free outdoor yoga classes are hosted throughout the summer.

These classes for all levels are open to ages 6 and older.

See the full schedule and learn more.

All-American Pet Expo

Saturday, June from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kensington Metropark in Milford

The All-American Pet Expo is raising funds for Gracie's Dog Haven. The event includes an agility course, a lure course, dog shows, and more for the pets. For humans, there will be food trucks, face painting, contests, and more.

Learn more.