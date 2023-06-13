Roll Along the River, Juneteenth celebration, free yoga, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Join a community bike ride along the Detroit River, celebrate Juneteenth, and more this weekend in Metro Detroit.
Here's what's going on:
Roll Along the River
- Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Fort Street Bridge Interpretive Park in Detroit
Take a slow roll through Southwest Detroit and Downriver during this free 14.3-mile bike ride.
Riders start meeting at 9 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m.
GP Pride
- Saturday, June 17 from 1-3 p.m.
- Corner of Kercheval and St. Clair in Grosse Pointe
This LGBTQ+ celebration includes a short march, music, activities for kids, and more.
Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.
Madison Heights Juneteenth
- Saturday, June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.
- Madison Heights Civic Center
This celebration for Juneteenth includes an opening ceremony, live entertainment, a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks, and more.
Here's the Scoop 25th Anniversary Pig Roast
- Saturday, June 17 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Here's the Scoop Ice Cream in Taylor
To celebrate 25 years in the community, Here's the Scoop is hosting a free pig roast.
Pulled pork sandwiches will be provided for free, with ice cream available for purchase.
Yoga in the Parks
- Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
- Palmer, Chandler, and Rouge parks in Detroit
Free outdoor yoga classes are hosted throughout the summer.
These classes for all levels are open to ages 6 and older.
See the full schedule and learn more.
All-American Pet Expo
- Saturday, June from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kensington Metropark in Milford
The All-American Pet Expo is raising funds for Gracie's Dog Haven. The event includes an agility course, a lure course, dog shows, and more for the pets. For humans, there will be food trucks, face painting, contests, and more.