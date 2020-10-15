Roseville city council member charged with crack cocaine possession, running drug house

A Roseville city council member has been charged with drug possession and running a drug house, months after his home was raided.

Charles Frontera was released on $1,000 bond after he was arraigned in front of a judge Wednesday for charges of crack cocaine possession, less than 25 grams, and maintaining a drug house

Roseville City Councilman Charles Frontera

Questions regarding Frontera's involvement in the criminal probe, which stems back to Feb. 24 when Michigan State Police raided his home on Sarmorr Street, have remained for months.

During the raid, "quite a few cop cars" were spotted outside the home, a neighbor said at the time.

Following an investigation by police that included two arrests, the case was turned over to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

At the time, the prosecutor had requested that lab results be submitted first.