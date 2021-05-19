Roseville man arrested for rape of 14-year-old girls he met on Snapchat

A Roseville man has been charged with federal crimes including child pornography after authorities said he raped two 14-year-old girls after meeting them on Snapchat.

Nikolas Boris Mariani, 20, is facing third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Macomb County but also facing child pornography charges on the federal level.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 2, Roseville police initially investigated him for a reported crime with an 18-year-old woman who told police on November 15, 2020, she was sexually assaulted. The woman told police another person picked her up from her mom's house and then picked up a 17-year-old girl.

She told authorities they went to Mariani's house and started drinking and eventually passed out on his bed. When she woke up, she had pain that made her believe she had been sexually assaulted. Her friend who was with her that night said that the person who picked the woman up sexually assaulted her and that there was a video of the crime.

Authorities said Mariani shot the video on closed-circuit video cameras and it happened at the same time he was having an explicit conversation with a 14-year-old.

First Snapchat victim

On November 16, the mother of a then 14-year-old girl filed a police report in Roseville regarding her daughter and Mariani. The girl said she had met Mariani through Snapchat.

Her mom said she reviewed their conversation and said it was with a person named 'Boris' - Mariani's middle name. She said the conversation was sexual and there were nude images of the girl sent to Mariani. Her mom provided the conversation to Roseville Police.

On Dec. 8, the girl was interviewed and said she had sex with Mariani at his house and that she knew he was over 18 and he knew she was only 14.

A week later, Mariani was interviewed and admitted to being Boris on Snapchat. He also admitted that he knew how old she was and she had sent him nude selfies.

His phone was seized and searched and the images were found, According to the FBI, at least five of them meet the federal definition of child pornography. Authorities also said they found a video involving the 18-year-old.

In April, authorities reviewed the Snapchat conversation between Mariani and the 14-year-old. According to police, Mariani asks her about BDSM and discusses having sex with her. Authorities said he then admitted to recording everything involving the two women and sent the video to her, which is a federal crime - transferring obscene material to a minor.

He also said she could escape her home and come to live with him for 'weeks as the state enters another lockdown'.

Second Snapchat minor victim

According to the complaint, that's not the only 14-year-old Mariani was with. On New Year's Eve, police were called to his apartment on a report of a missing 14-year-old girl.

When police knocked, Mariani answered, wearing only a shirt wrapped around his waist. He told police he was alone and consented to a search. While searching, they found the 14-year-old girl hiding under the bed. She came out and wearing only a sweatshirt. Authorities said it was the missing girl they were looking for.

Mariani said they met on Snapchat and denied having sex with her.

The girl said she ran away from home four days earlier. She said Mariani knew she was 14 and the two had sex two times.

Authorities seized two phones from his apartment and said Mariani was using four different Snapchat accounts to contact girls and women. According to the complaint, he would use the Quick Add feature of Snapchat and ask their age. If they said over 16, he would give his real age, if they were younger than 16 he would say he was younger.

Mariani was arrested that day by Roseville Police for sexual assault.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County but also one count each of receiving child pornography, possessing child pornography, enticement of a minor, and transferring obscene material to a minor.