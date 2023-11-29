Royal Park Hotel bar transforms into winter wonderland for holiday season

article

Christmas decorations adorn the bar at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester as part of the hotel's holiday celebrations.

The holiday bar serves up festive cocktails like Santa's Sipper and Jingle Juice, along with snacks.

Tables are available on a first come, first served basis, and the pop-up is open Thursday through Saturday nights until New Year's Eve. The bar can also be rented for private events.

In addition to the bar, the hotel offers two holiday-themed suites. Both the Merry and Bright Buddy The Elf suite and Winter Wonderland Frozen suite feature decked-out rooms and special treats.

More festive bars to check out in Metro Detroit: