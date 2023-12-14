Samantha Woll murder suspect charged • Teen creates Christmas wonderland • Person hit by vehicle in Romulus

The suspect accused of murdering Samantha Woll has been identified and charged.

Michael Manuel Jackson-Bolanos is facing multiple charges – including first degree murder, breaking and entering, and lying to a peace officer – in connection with the October stabbing of the Detroit Jewish leader.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Jackson-Bolanos broke into Woll's home and stabbed her to death after a confrontation. She staggered outside after the stabbing, and a neighbor found her body hours later.

"There are no facts to suggest that this defendant knew Miss Woll, and there are certainly no facts to suggest that this was a hate crime," Worthy said.

Jackson-Bolanos was originally arrested a few weeks ago in connection with vehicle break-ins near Woll's home, but there was not enough time to charge him with the murder at that time.

"Very confident in what we presented to the prosecutor's office, and we are very happy with the charging decision," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Teen creates Christmas wonderland on Macomb County street

A Macomb Township teen who has been transforming his street into a Christmas wonderland for years said he won't let vandals stop him.

"I started like seven years ago," Brody Wesley said. "My dad put lights on the roof and I took it to a different level."

He takes over the block on Feral Drive – decorating neighbors' houses along with his own, each year. The light show features several blow-ups of Santa, the Grinch, Rudolph, Jack Frost, 15 nutcrackers, custom arches that Wesley built, a snow machine, and much more.

This year, one of his Santas was destroyed by vandals, along with some signs.

While Wesley was devastated, he was also determined to keep the Christmas spirit alive. He pulled out his toolkit and put Santa together again, using rebar to support him.

"My husband was like ‘throw it in the trash,’" his mother Stacie said. "Nope, Brody got out there and put it all back together."

Father of boy who shot self pleads for people to secure guns

The father of a boy who shot and killed himself with an unsecured gun in Detroit over the weekend is pleading for people to lock up their weapons.

Sturlin Minion Sr. is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree child abuse, and four counts of felony firearm. The child's mother, Halisa Lloydnette-Christine Brown, is facing the same charges in connection with the death of the 2-year-old.

Despite the charges, Minion says the gun wasn't his, and is now urging others to make sure firearms are secure in their homes.

"I had a call that my son had gotten shot and I came as fast as I could because I was down there doing maintenance," he said. "When I got here, the mother was already up there holding my son on the ground."

He said the weapon belonged to Brown.

"The gun was in her name. Everything. It was her firearm. She must have misplaced it for them to get access to it," he said. "If you’re going to keep a firearm, please have it up safely and properly with the locks on it and everything."

Proposed program would save car buyers thousands

Michigan drivers would save thousands of dollars when they purchase a new car or truck under a state tax rebate proposal announced Wednesday.

The proposal offers between $1,000 and $2,500 on electric, hybrid, and traditional gas-powered vehicles in Michigan. The governor announced the MI Vehicle Rebate in a news release, with the savings being offered to car and truck buyers under four categories.

The program still needs to be funded, with the governor expected to ask the legislature for $25 million.

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Romulus

Merriman is closed between I-94 and Beverly in Romulus after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

It happened near Ecorse, not far from Detroit Metro Airport, around 6:40 a.m.

The victim's condition is unknown, and the investigate is ongoing.

Daily Forecast

Thursday will be sunny and a bit warmer.

Supreme Court to hear case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.

The justices will review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress' certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump.

That's among four counts brought against Trump in special counsel Jack Smith's case that accuses the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner of conspiring to overturn the results of his election loss. Trump is also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Read more here.