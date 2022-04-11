School bus driver charged in death of 13-year-old boy hit by car last week in Detroit

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged a 65-year-old bus driver with the death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a passing car. The prosecutor said the woman failed to activate the stop lights or stop sign.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Debra White in connection to the fatal crash that killed Zyiar Harris on April 6. According to Detroit Police, Zyiar, who has autism, was getting off the bus near east Nevada and Healy streets in Detroit when he was hit by a car.

Zyiar died from his injuries on Sunday.

Debra White, 65, has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy after the prosecutor said she failed to activate the school bus's stop lights and sign.

According to Worthy's office, White did not switch on the stop lights and stop sign to allow Zyiar to safely cross the street. As a result of that, she was charged with second-degree child abuse and failure to stop at a scene resulting in death. Whit was employed by ABC Bus Company

"Seeing my son laying there, with blood coming out his mouth, and his body twisted, how would any mother feel about that," said Casandra Jones, Zyiar's mother.

Zyiar's family told FOX 2 that the driver did not follow protocol.

According to Jones, the bus driver pulled across the street, without the stop sign out and without walking Harris out. When he got off the bus, the car came flying.

Detroit Police say the driver stopped at the scene.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his funeral arrangements.

White is due back in court on April 19 and is being held on a $50,000 personal bond.