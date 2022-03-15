Police locate man suspected of murdering longtime Detroit hotel worker

Police say they located the 25-year-old man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel off of Woodward Monday morning.

Law enforcement said Tuesday morning they found Jmar Tubbs and planned to release more information later in the day. Tubbs allegedly shot and killed a longtime employee with the Normandie Hotel over a dispute about rent.

A maintenance man told FOX 2 that he had spoken with the victim, a 46-year-old man about remodeling a room. After, the victim went to lock the door of a tenant who was late on their rent just before the fatal shooting.

"It didn't have to happen like this. Especially to shoot him down like that - he was trying to run away," Alex Stefko said

MORE: Suspect in Normandie Hotel murder sought by Detroit police

"He's like the coolest person ever. I just can't believe that somebody would do this. Somebody was great, somebody was awesome. Somebody was just taken from us just for a minor dispute," he added.

Jmar Tubbs

Advertisement

The victim leaves behind a wife and son.