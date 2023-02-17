Serial Peeping Tom arrested, used ladder to get over fences and look into windows

Warren Police said they arrested a serial Peeping Tom who is responsible for at least 8 incidents in January and February and even used a ladder to get over fences to look into windows.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested on Thursday by Warren Police after an investigation that started in January.

According to Warren Police, their department responded to two reports of a Peeping Tom near Toepfer and MacArthur and near Toepfer and Schoenherr. In both reports, a man was spotted late night and early in the morning carrying a ladder and looking tin windows of homes.

One of the callers said she noticed the screen had been removed from the window. Another caller said the man was trying to look into her daughter's bedroom.

MORE: Michigan man gets 30 years in prison after peeping tom investigation leads to child porn discovery

The man was captured on Ring doorbell camera and investigators reached out to neighboring cities. Eastpointe Police said they had six similar incidents with the same suspect carrying a ladder and looking windows.

Police said the investigation landed a 41-year-old Detroit man on their radar as the lead suspect. Late on Thursday, police were conducting surveillance on him when he walked to and from the backyard of a home in Oak Park. At that home, he looked into the window and then ducked behind a bush before running from the scene. Police said the home was ultimately determined to have multiple kids under the age of 16 inside.

READ NEXT: Serial Peeping Tom caught by Warren Police, has 9 previous peeping convictions

He was arrested and police said he's a 41-year-old man from Detroit with previous felony convictions for home invasion, drugs, and weapons offenses

His name has not been released as he has not yet been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor. He'll likely face charges in both Macomb and Oakland Counties.