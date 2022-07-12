Slain officer's partner shares details of shooting • Man on bail kills 2 • Victim ambushed outside party store

Last week, Detroit Police Officer Amanda Hudgens and her partner Officer Loren Courts stopped at a barbecue and took a photo together. Later that day, Courts died in front of her.

"It just felt like a great day. It started off great and ended in a nightmare," Hudgens said. "I live day-by-day now. Sometimes I can't get out of bed."

The 40-year-old officer was killed while responding to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis shot out of a window at the police cruiser, hitting Courts.

"I remember seeing the muzzle flash and hearing the shots," Hudgens said. "I yelled some cuss words, and then I yelled 'Loren!'

She began providing care to her partner, who was shot in the neck. When Davis came downstairs and rushed the officers, Hudgens continued to apply pressure to his wound.

"I already knew what was going to be coming my way, and I wasn't going to leave him," she said. "I couldn’t move him, because I couldn't let go - and he had no cover, so I made myself his cover. I looked at him said, 'Please don't leave me, I love you' and I held on."

Hudgens said she met Courts at the police academy five years ago, and he was her first friend in Detroit.

Suspect to appear in court for buying gun used to kill officer

Authorities say a month before Officer Loren Courts was killed, Sheldon Thomas bought the gun used for Ehmani Davis.

Thomas, 26, is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he lied and said the gun was for himself. However, after buying the weapon he gave it to Davis in a nearby parking lot.

A criminal complaint said Thomas admitted to buying the gun for Davis.

Thomas also said Davis provided him with the money to purchase gun from Action Impact. He then stated he met with Davis after purchasing the firearm, and walked to a nearby gas station to give it to him, the complaint said.

He will appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Man kills 2 while out on bail

A man out on bail for numerous charges killed two during a barricaded gunman situation Sunday in Harper Woods.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said that on June 12 the man was charged with torture, using a harmful device to cause personal injury; first-degree home invasion, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault with intent to commit penetration. He was given a bond of $100,000, 10% cash or surety with GPS tether and house arrest and no contact with complainants.

On Friday, the man posted bond and was released from jail.

Two days later, a standoff began, before the suspect finally surrendered after six hours. He is accused of shooting at police and starting a fire inside the home.

When police finally got inside, they found the bodies of the suspect's father and ex-girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazer. The man is also accused of stabbing his mother, who went to a neighbor for help.

"They should have never let him out of jail," said Breonna, Frazer's sister. "You need to go to hell, burn in hell."

Man ambushed, killed outside party store

An argument two weeks ago at a party store in Detroit led to a murder Monday, police said.

Police were called to the store in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen after a man in his 40s was ambushed and shot to death. Police believe it may be retaliation for the previous argument.

"A crime of passion type situation," said Detroit Police Capt. Michael Dicicco. "They are upset about something for some reason, and it seems like they were going to do, what they were going to do."

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

What else we're watching

A woman accused of killing her husband in Michigan 20 years ago has been returned to the U.S. from Italy A 13-year-old boy is accused of killing his 14-year-old girlfriend in a Detroit apartment. He is now facing charges. Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run near 13 Mile and Mound in Warren. Detroit police are looking for two after a shooting at a gas station Michigan State Police are conducting commercial vehicle inspections this week as part of Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver Week.

Daily forecast

Tuesday will be humid but mostly dry.

Doctors 'must' provide abortion if life of mother is at stake, Biden admin insists

The Biden administration on Monday told hospitals that they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court's decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.

The Department of Health and Human Services cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The law requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.

Read more here.