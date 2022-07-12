Man accused of illegally buying gun used to kill Detroit police officer Loren Courts due in court

A man who authorities say bought a gun used to kill Detroit police officer Loren Courts will appear in federal court for a detention hearing Tuesday.

Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Thomas allegedly lied and said a Romarm/Cigir, Draco, 7.62 caliber pistol he purchased on June 7 was for himself.

Davis and Thomas walk into the gun store. (DOJ photo)

However, Thomas is accused of giving that gun to 19-year-old Ehmani Davis. The Department of Justice provided a photo that they say showed Thomas giving the gun to Davis in a parking lot near the Eastpointe gun store. A criminal complaint said Thomas admitted to buying the gun for Davis.

Thomas also said Davis provided him with the money to purchase gun from Action Impact. He then stated he met with Davis after purchasing the firearm, and walked to a nearby gas station to give it to him, the complaint said.

Davis and Thomas walk out the gun store. (DOJ photo)

That weapon was used to shoot 40-year-old Courts on July 6, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street. When they arrived, Davis shot out of a window at a police cruiser, hitting Courts.

DPD Officer Loren Courts

Courts took cover, while his partner, Officer Amanda Hudgens, put pressure on his wounds. As Hudgens was tending to Courts, Davis came outside and walked toward her, Police Chief James White said. She continued to help Courts.

"I've never seen heroic acts like what I saw this morning," White said the day after the shooting. "Never."

Other officers who arrived minutes later shot and killed Davis. White described what happened that night as an ambush of officers.

