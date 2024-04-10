Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan's newest bus route will span seven cities, connect dozens of locations

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 10, 2024 1:22pm EDT
Transportation
Detroit honors former bus driver at new transit center

Located at Woodward and Eight Mile, the new facility will be the cornerstone of public transit in the city as it seeks to build up its bus infrastructure and further connect the city to the communities around Southeast Michigan. It also honors Jason Hargrove, a former bus driver who died after catching COVID-19.

(FOX 2) - Venues like Meadow Brook and the Royal Oak Music Theatre, shopping districts like the Oakland Mall and the Nino Salvaggio Market, a hospital, and a school will all be destinations that a new bus route will travel through.

Route 492 will "revolutionize" transit in Southeast Michigan, SMART said Wednesday. The public transportation group characterized the new bus route as a "significant milestone" and one that will make getting around Oakland County much easier. 

Operations begin April 22 and will stretch from the State Fair Transit Center off of Eight Mile all the way up to Rochester where Oakland University is located. Along the way, it will pass through Ferndale, Royal Oak, Clawson, Troy, Rochester Hills, and Auburn Hills. 

The route is designed to pass through multiple transit centers, malls, school and college campuses, grocery stores, downtown, and more.

"Not only will this new route offer convenience and accessibility to riders of all generations, but it will also bring tangible benefits to the communities it serves," said Dwight Ferrell, general manager of SMART.

He added that where public transit grows, a ripple effect follows on the local economy, offering more opportunities to get around the county without the need of a car or parking.

Public transit has gathered momentum in the past year in metro Detroit. SMART added more bus routes thanks to increased funding from a millage that voters approved in 2022. Meanwhile, Detroit is nearing the opening of a bus station at the old State Fair Grounds that will serve as a cornerstone for transfers for riders and respite for operators.

The Regional Transit Authority also kick-started a new pilot program that offers nonstop bus rides between Detroit and the airport - the first of its kind. 

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Transportation said it would expand rail service between Detroit and Canada with the help of new federal grants.