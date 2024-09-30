Southfield Public Schools closed Monday after gun threat

All schools in the Southfield Public Schools (SPS) district are closed Monday after a threat made over the weekend.

According to the district, police contacted SPS on Sunday evening about a potential gun violence threat made towards the district's high school campuses. Police were unable to determine if the threat was credible, so the district chose to cancel classes at all school campuses.

In addition to the closure, all extracurricular activities at schools are canceled.

This threat comes less than two weeks after a 15-year-old student was arrested for having a loaded gun at Southfield Arts & Technology High School.

The district is awaiting information from police before it decides how to proceed after Monday. Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact district Chief of Staff James Jackson at 248-746-8500 or report it to OK2Say.