St. Andrew's Hall concerts canceled through the weekend after Detroit music venue deemed unsafe

Concerts at St. Andrew's Hall have been canceled through at least the weekend after the Detroit music venue was deemed unsafe this week.

According to the venue's website, Saturday's Kat Von D show and Epik High show on Sunday have been canceled. A Friday concert was also canceled.

The next show after the cancelations is Knuckle Puck on Wednesday, but it is unclear if the concert will be held at St. Andrew's Hall after the floor started flexing during a Baby Keem concert last Wednesday.

The floor was moving underneath the crowd, which prompted the performer to end the show about 20 minutes early. Beneath the stage in a separate venue called The Shelter, more video showed the floor bouncing up and down as fans cheered at the concert.

The operator of Saint Andrew’s Hall told FOX 2 the floor didn’t buckle but excited fans did cause a joint in the floor to become lose.

On Thursday, a third-party structural engineer inspected the historic venue to look at a number of things. The city said that inspector had concerns with the main floor, and an "emergency correction order" was issued - which typically takes three days to correct.

"Right now, the building department has taken the stance that until we receive that structural engineer report verifying the damages and what needs to happen as far as making those necessary repairs, we are not allowing any events to happen at that property site," said Jessica Parker, Detroit's Chief Enforcement Officer.

After the venue was ruled unsafe Thursday, the operators of St. Andrew's Hall said they expected to know more about upcoming performances in the near future.

No announcements have been made about shows beyond this weekend. The venue is still promoting upcoming concerts on its Facebook page.