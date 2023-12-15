Sterling Heights police shoot suspect • Michigan Marine dies in training accident • Man charged in fatal crash

Sterling Heights police shot a suspect Thursday night after he fled officers and attempted to flee them a second time on a dead-end street.

Police said officers pulled over a Chrysler 300 that was driving without its lights on and had tinted windows in the area of Carbon Drive south of 15 Mile Road around 11:15 p.m. When officers approached the car, police say the driver sped away.

Officers chased the driver as he reached speeds of 60 mph in the subdivision before pulling onto Forrer Court, a dead-end street. Police said the officers again approached the driver, who tried to speed away again. This is when an officer opened fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect is listed as stable at a hospital.

Police said they determined the 300 was stolen from Detroit.

Royal Oak Marine killed in training accident

A Marine from Royal Oak died while training in California.

Sgt. Matthew Bylski was in a tactical vehicle that rolled over during a ground exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday evening.

Fourteen other people were hurt. All but one of the Marines injured has been released from a hospital.

Bylski's alma mater, Hazel Park High School, held a moment of silence for him.

"Always kind, polite, dedicated to his family. Obviously, he’s a hero," said Amy Kruppe, Hazel Park Schools superintendent. "He’s going to be a hero for Hazel Park, but it brought tears to my eyes. I had an opportunity to speak to his Dad… what a loss to the Hazel Park community he is."

Bylski was trained as an Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman. He was assigned as vehicle commander to the Battalion Landing Team 1/5 in the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He joined the Marine Corps in January 2019 and was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, along with other medals.

While a decorated Marine, Bylski was also "just an incredibly nice, hard-working young man," Kruppe said. "You couldn’t ask for a greater young man. Great family as well."

Man charged after fleeing police, causing fatal crash

A man who authorities say fled a traffic stop before hitting and killing a driver earlier this week was arraigned Thursday.

Police tried to stop Amir Napper for speeding on the Southfield Freeway on Monday night. Instead of stopping, he tried to get off the freeway at Schoolcraft. While attempting to exit, he struck the gore of the exit ramp and went airborne, and hit a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man on the service drive.

Napper is charged with fleeing a police officer, operating with a suspended license causing death, and carrying a concealed weapon - in a addition to reckless driving causing death.

"Somebody died that was minding their own business because of the actions of somebody else. There’s only one person that’s responsible for a police pursuit and that’s that suspect driver," said Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

Trail that crosses Michigan added to National Park System

A trail that stretches through Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas is now recognized as a national scenic trail by the National Park System.

The 4,800-mile North Country Trail traverses North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Vermont. It's among three trails the NPS now recognizes as units of the system.

This trail, which crosses the Upper Peninsula and runs along the west side of the Lower Peninsula, allows hikers to walk along the banks of three Great Lakes – Superior, Michigan, and Huron.

Other national scenic trails include the Appalachian, Natchez Trace, and Potomac Heritage.

Michigan tax credit to be sent to 700,000 families

More than 700,000 Michigan households can expect to receive checks next year that will include an average of $550 for families.

Checks from the Working Families Tax Credit are expected to be sent to families in February 2024, the governor announced Thursday.

The checks are the result of a new law signed last March that boosted the state's Working Families Tax Credit to match the federal government's Earned Income Tax Credit of 30%. Families can expect a combined tax refund of $3,150.

Appeals court again upholds gag order barring Donald Trump from commenting about judge’s staff

A New York appeals court has again upheld a gag order that bars Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel in his civil fraud trial, ruling Thursday that the former president’s lawyers used the wrong legal mechanism to fight the restriction.

A four-judge panel in the state's mid-level appellate court ruled Thursday that Trump's lawyers erred by suing trial Judge Arthur Engoron, who imposed the gag order in October after Trump disparaged his law clerk.

Instead, the appellate judges wrote, Trump's lawyers should've followed the normal appeals process by asking Engoron to reverse the gag order and then, if denied, fighting that decision in a higher court.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said the decision denies his client "the only path available to expedited relief and places his fundamental constitutional rights in a procedural purgatory."

Read more here.