Strike looms this week as UAW rejects Big 3 • Gross find at Detroit Casino • Lions start 1-0

The UAW is expected to go on strike this week as union president Sean Fain calls for solidarity and all offers from the big 3 automakers are rejected, a man made a disgusting find at a Detroit casino when he went looking for a drink, and the Detroit Lions are 1-0 after upsetting the Super Bowl champions. Here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. UAW president trashes counterproposals from Ford, GM, Stellantis with big gap between demands and offers

The president of the autoworkers union called for solidarity among members of the UAW Friday as auto companies prepared for a potential strike next week, warning the minute that contracts between Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis runs out they will walk off the line.

"Sept. 14 is a deadline, not a reference point for all three of these companies," said Shawn Fain over Facebook Live. The UAW president then gestured to a garbage bin behind him that had the words "Big Three Proposals" written on the side. There was paper stacked high.

2. Man makes disgusting find in Pepsi at Greektown Casino: 'A whole bunch of roaches'

A man who was feeling lucky late last week opted for a trip to Greektown Casino. But he suddenly lost his desire to play anything – and eventually didn't want to drink anything either after he found a disgusting surprise in the Pepsi fountain machine at the casino.

"As I came back for a refill, I grabbed my old top and then grabbed a new cup, and as soon as I grabbed a new cup. (There were) a whole bunch of roaches were coming out of my cup," Quinney said.

3. Young mother killed outside Detroit Coney Island was breaking up fight before being shot

Donae Wilbert led her life with her heart, her mom said. "She would give you the shirt off of her back. She was always helping people," said LaDonna Kemp.

It was Wilbert's interest in helping people that family says is the reason she was murdered over Labor Day weekend.

The 27-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Hollywood Coney Island on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened after she had tried breaking up a fight.

Featured article

4. $2 billion Powerball winner buys large Bel Air mansion; take a look inside

People often ponder what they would do if they won the lottery. Having won the largest-ever Powerball jackpot of $2 billion in November, a California man had more reason to dwell on it.

Castro has maintained a relatively low profile since his historic win. However, he made quite a statement after purchasing a seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom multi-million dollar mansion in LA's Bel Air neighborhood.

Featured article

5. Dairy Queen selling Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks to celebrate fall

Summer may be ending, but Dairy Queen is offering you another way to cool down.

To celebrate the creation of the Blizzard Treat in 1985 and its new fall Blizzard menu, the Minnesota-based company is selling their frozen treats for 85 cents from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24 for a limited time only at participating stores, a DQ spokesperson told FOX Television Stations.

Featured article

6. Detroit Police Officers in tears after 12-hour negotiation with woman on ledge of high-rise

Members of the Detroit Police Department are reeling this week after they spent hours trying to help a woman at the top of a Detroit high rise who ultimately chose to end her life.

"My heart goes out to her mom. I talked to her last night, and she was very brave and very strong, but you can see she was broken and we grieved with her and we really wanted a better outcome - a different outcome to get this young lady the help she needed, but unfortunately it wasn’t so," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White later returned to the building and found his officers in tears.

"When I went back and saw them many of them were in tears – most of them were in tears – and they felt it. These officers live this work. It was just a very sad situation and environment," he said.

7. 2 suffer critical injuries in I-75 wrong-way driver crash

A wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Hamtramck left both the at-fault driver and another driver with critical injuries last Sunday.

Police began receiving calls of a wrong-way driver who crashed into multiple vehicles on southbound I-375 near Lafayette. The driver continued northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75.

The wrong-way driver then crashed into a Ford passenger vehicle at southbound I-75 near Caniff and struck several other cars before stopping, police said.

Featured article

8. Suspect charged with murdering man while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

A Detroit man is accused of shooting another man in the head, killing him, as they sat in a vehicle.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Antonio Jenkins, 27, was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle near Joy and Lawton while Martell Lanier Blunt, 21, was in the passenger seat around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Blunt is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Jenkins in the head multiple times.

9. Lions beat Chiefs, take first game of the season after 21-20 victory

The Detroit Lions are 1-0 after a hard-fought first game of the season. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 behind 253 yards from Jared Goff and a pick six from Brian Branch.

10. Boater flashes police badge after running over jet ski in Genesee County

A case of boat rage has one Michigan man out a jet ski and fuming after he was run over by a man upset that he had gotten splashed.

The boater would later flash an Oakland County Sheriff's badge, Shaun Wolfe said. He escaped the collision with only cuts after bailing from his jet ski.

"If I wouldn't have jumped off of it, I would’ve been in the hospital for sure," he said.