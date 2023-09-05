Suspect charged with murdering man while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

article

A Detroit man is accused of shooting another man in the head, killing him, as they sat in a vehicle Friday night.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Antonio Jenkins, 27, was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle near Joy and Lawton while Martell Lanier Blunt, 21, was in the passenger seat around 11:35 p.m.

Blunt is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Jenkins in the head multiple times.

Blunt is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was remanded to jail and will appear in court Sept.1 4 for a probable cause conference.