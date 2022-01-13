Student charged after allegedly bringing gun to Lincoln High School in Warren, threatening girl

A student at Lincoln High School is facing numerous felony charges after he allegedly brought a gun to school and threatened a classmate with it.

The 15-year-old is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, violation of a weapons free school zone, and intentional school threat in connection with the Wednesday incident.

RELATED: What are the consequences of making school threats?

Police said a student contacted the school resource officer just before 2 p.m. to tell them that the teen had a gun and had threatened her. When the resource officer and another officer approached the boy who allegedly had the weapon, he tried to flee.

He was arrested without incident by another officer and is currently at the Macomb County Youth Home.

A gun was not found, but police did find a magazine on the student.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said that while a weapon was not recovered, it doesn't mean the student didn't have one at some point.

"He had a couple minutes to pass that weapon off to other students or to another student, so we're just attempting to recover the weapon itself, that witnesses indicate that he had in his possession," Dwyer said.