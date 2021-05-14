Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti canceled again due to COVID-19

The Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival won't happen in 2021.

It is the second year in a row that the annual fest at Ypsilanti's Riverside Park has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the Guild, the city is not comfortable hosting large events this summer. However, different plans are in the works for later.

"As an alternative to the July event, we are developing plans for two festivals in August (on the 14 and 28) and we hope to make more specific announcements about those events soon," said Scott Graham, Guild executive director. "We are working through reasonable safety protocols and other details now and will share more information about our plans and ticket availability in the coming weeks. Please recognize that we are hopeful yet cautious about these plans."

While the July festival has been canceled, it will still be celebrated as Michigan Beer Month. A commemorative pint glass will be available at many breweries that are members of the Guild, and the Guild is encouraging breweries to feature special beers.

