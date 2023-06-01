Suspect to be charged in abduction, murder of Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson

The man accused of abducting and murdering Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson will be formally charged on Thursday, more than two weeks after she was killed.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy spoke during a press conference on Thursday from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice where she announced charges in the murder of Wilson, 29, after she left work on Saturday, May 13. She was later found dead in her car.

Jamere Miller, 36, was identified as the suspect the day her body was found. He turned himself in on charges the Monday after her murder.

Worthy and Detroit Police Chief James White discussed the case, stressing the need to get victims of domestic violence help.

"Simply said, the most dangerous time in any domestic violence case is when the (victim) is trying to leave", Worthy said.

Describing Wilson as a hard-working woman who was trying to leave the abusive relationship, Worthy said violence like this is common in domestic violence cases. She said she's confident in the charges against Miller, who has been charged with murder, carjacking, robbery, and gun charges.

Wilson's body was found inside her vehicle at a Novi apartment later on Saturday. Her family had feared the worst when they learned the news of her abduction.

Worthy said her office took their time on filing charges because Miller was already in custody.

"I feel very strongly about taking our time and doing it right. He was in custody already," sheep said. "There was a lot to do and we did not feel rushed because he was not a danger to the public because he was in custody."

Wilson's family said Miller was a previous boyfriend of Wilson's.

Miller has a long criminal history for gun and drug charges, plus assault, drunk driving, and eluding police crimes.

FOX 2 learned that Miller was connected to another woman – Bianca Green – who disappeared in 2011. However, Worthy said there is no connection between the two cases.