Livonia man accused of crashing into car, shooting driver in Detroit

Josuha McCormick, 21, of Livonia was charged with assault with intent to murder Saturday in connection to a non-fatal shooting of a 38-year-old Detroit man in November.

The victim was shot multiple times on November 21, 2020, in the area of W. Eight Mile Road and Vaughn.

RELATED: Police search for suspect who shot man after crashing into his car, person of interest photo released

Allegedly McCormick was driving a stolen vehicle when he rear-ended the victim at a stoplight. When the victim got out of the car to inspect the damage he had a brief conversation with McCormick. It's alleged that McCormick pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Joshua McCormick

McCormick has been charged with assault with intent to murder, unlawful driving away of an automobile, two counts of felony firearm, and misdemeanor failure to report an accident.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said McCormick was on bond for another felony case and awaiting his preliminary examination at the time of the shooting. He was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon in September.

Advertisement

When McCormick was arrested in connection with the November shooting, he was out on bond again after his alleged involvement in a Detroit police chase March 12.

Read More: Man freed after Detroit chase arrested again in connection with 2020 assault

McCormick and the other man involved were released on $2,000 personal bonds. This type of bond requires no money to be paid upfront. Instead, it needs to be paid if the men fail to appear for court or violate the conditions of their bond.

The decision to release McCormick after the chase has angered Detroit police and the prosecutor.

"It is the responsibility of the magistrate to look at all of the circumstances and set the bond, including an outstanding charge," Worthy said. "There is no reason that a $2,000 personal bond should have been set by the court."

More: Detroit police angry after court releases men accused of pointing gun at officers before chase

William McConico, the chief judge with the 36th District Court, said the magistrate made the decision to release the men based on the information available at the time.

McCormick is expected to be arraigned in connection with the November shooting on Sunday at the 34th District Court in Romulus.