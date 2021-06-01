Suspects in Detroit party bus carjacking believed to have been renting it

About two dozen gunshots, turned a popular hangout spot near Detroit's Riverwalk into chaos early Tuesday morning - by St. Aubin and Woodbridge near downtown.



When Detroit police got there - a 21-year-old man was dead in the street. investigators say a fight started, then guns were drawn.





"So much chaos, people were running for their lives," said Curtis Knott, Dream Detroit Luxury Rental.



Knott was parked along St. Aubin near the shooting in a party bus rented by a group out of Highland Park. When everyone went running, Knott, found himself a victim.



"One of the guys came up to the side, pulled a gun out, and told me I was dismissed to get my (expletive) out the seat," Knott said. "I opened the door and I got my ass up out the seat, and stood there while I watched the party bus drive off."



Knott’s bus was eventually dumped and recovered in Highland Park. It is believed some of the people who rented it out, were the ones that stole it. Arrests have been made.



"I have been doing party buses since 1999 and nobody has taken a party bus for me and gunpoint," he said.



Knott wasn’t hurt, but rattled.



"You can’t go out and have fun and party without fighting with each other," he said.



Detroit police say at this point in the investigations it doesn’t look like the shooting and carjacking were connected, but it is still early.