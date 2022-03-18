Details revealed about failed murder-for-hire plot, lawyer in Stislicki murder case alleges cop broke law

As the Danielle Stislicki murder case continues, Floyd Galloway Jr.'s lawyer claims a now-retired police chief broke the law during the investigation.

According to the Oakland Press, Galloway, who is accused of killing Stislicki 5 ½ years ago, was given a polygraph test which was shared to former Troy Police Chief Gary Mayer, who then shared the results with former Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus.

Galloway's attorney requested an evidentiary hearing to address the allegations and said Mayer broke the law when giving the information to Nebus.

Galloway was charged three years ago with the murder of Stislicki, who was last seen leaving her job in Southfield on Dec. 2, 2016.

The Oakland County Prosecutor had declined to issue charges, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Galloway in 2019, while he was in prison for an unrelated attempted rape.

He is expected to go to trial on July 11.

Police detail Sterling Heights murder-for-hire plot

Details released this week describe what happened when a woman was shot outside a Sterling Heights condo in November 2020.

According to an indictment filed Wednesday, an unidentified co-conspirator offered Andre Sims of Grand Rapids $10,000 to kill the woman.

Sims is accused of driving to the woman’s home, where he allegedly waited for her to go to work, blocked her car, and shot at her seven to eight times, police said.

Police said Sims returned home and received $300 for the failed hit.

He's also accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Kay Carter in her Grand Rapids home two days before the attempt, and he's been in the Kent County Jail since this January.

Woman's body pulled from Detroit River canal

A woman died Friday after she fell into a Detroit River canal.

Police pulled the woman and two other women from the water at Alfred Brush Ford Park around 3:30 a.m. The two women who survived were taken to a hospital.

The park closes at 10 p.m., and it isn't known why the women were at the park when they were.

Be careful of auto insurance refund scams

As people await their $400 auto insurance refunds, scams are likely to arise.

"Unfortunately, these refunds will likely attract bad actors who will turn this surplus into a scam. Remember, these are automatic payments back into your account. No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team."

Last year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced any Michigan resident who had a vehicle insured in the state by Oct. 31, 2021 can expect to see a $400 check deposited in their bank account this spring.

The Department of Insurance and Financial Services said last week that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association had reached its deadline of disbursing funds from its $5 billion surplus on March 9.

Insurers now have until May 9 to get those funds into driver's bank accounts.

Daily forecast

72 yesterday! What a day! We won't soar to such heights today, but the day will still be decent. Mainly dry, mostly cloudy with rain late.

Moderna asks FDA to add 4th COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for all adults to EUA

Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made "to provide flexibility" to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the "appropriate use" of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, "including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities."