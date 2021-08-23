'Take care . . . and maybe shelter' -- Michigan man charged after threatening messages sent to Gov. Whitmer

A Clarkston man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kevin Dawe, 31, is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services. If convicted, he could spend up to six months in jail and/or be fined $1,000.

Dawe is accused of sending threatening messages through web submissions to Whitmer's Constituent Services Department in January and March.

Officials shared part of one of the messages sent: "Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You [expletive] with everyday hard-working Americans, we [expletive] WITH YOU."

On Thursday, Dawe turned himself in and posted a $500 cash bond.

"There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line."