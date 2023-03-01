Teen charged after hiding in backseat to carjack 78-year-old man at Oakland County gas station

A Holly teen is facing charges after police say he hid in the backseat of a 78-year-old man's vehicle to carjack him at a gas station in Groveland Township.

When the victim got into his vehicle at the Mobil at Holly and Grange Hall roads Monday morning, the 17-year-old emerged from the backseat and said he had a gun. He told the victim to drive, so the man drove to his home, where the teen took his keys and told him to get out of the vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers identified the vehicle, and it was disabled using a third-party GPS near 4130 1st St in Brown City – about 65 miles from the gas station.

When troopers and local police approached the vehicle, the suspect resisted arrest, authorities said. He was Tased and arrested without further incident.

The teen who has not been named by police is being held at Oakland County's Children's Village. However, he will be tried as an adult, not a juvenile.

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.