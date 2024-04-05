Teen grazed in Detroit shooting charged with carrying concealed weapon

A 16-year-old has been arraigned on gun charges a day after Detroit police say he tried to run from them – leading to officers firing at least two shots.

The incident took place on Catham, near Fenkell and Brammel in Detroit. One of the bullets fired by police grazed the teen in the leg. Investigators said he was carrying a stolen gun.

The Detroit Police Department told FOX 2 that the officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation into the case.

"Luckily, no officers were hurt. We did recover the weapon near the suspect," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "The weapon was a 9 mm. It was a stolen weapon out of Dearborn Heights."

The prosecutor’s office said officers saw the teen with his hand on the weapon and fired.

"He suffered a graze wound to his leg," White said. "He’s been released from the hospital."

The teen was charged with receiving and concealing a Firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He faced a judge for the preliminary hearing on Friday and will be back in court May 29th for pre-trial.

The case has been referred to the Homicide Task Force, where investigators with Michigan State Police will take the lead.

According to police, any relevant dash-cam and body camera footage will be released.