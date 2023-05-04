Tequila Fest, annual Cinco de Mayo parade, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Sample tequila, head to Southwest Detroit for the annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, get an early Halloween fix, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on:

MI Book Hop

Now through May 14

Various locations

Hop from bookstore to bookstore supporting local and earning chances to win gift cards.

The MI Book Hop has bingo cards for Southeast, Mid, and Southwest Michigan.

Learn more and see participating bookstores.

Cinco de Mayo Ferndale Festival

Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6

9 Mile in Downtown Ferndale

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a mariachi band, Lucha Libre, food, drinks, and more.

Learn more.

Downtown Rochester Farmers' Market

Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

202 E 3rd St. in Rochester

Saturday is the opening day for this season at the farmers' market.

Festivities include live music from 10 a.m. to noon, tote bags for the first 500 adults, gift card giveaways, and more.

Royal Oak Tequila Fest

Saturday, May 6 from 6-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Enjoy tequila straight or in cocktails at this fest.

A $49 general admission ticket includes entry, 10 samples, a commemorative glass, a keepsake photo, live entertainment, games, and coat check.

VIP is also available.

Get tickets.

Halfway To Halloween

Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor

Venture a bit outside of Metro Detroit for your fix of Halloween early.

The Halfway to Halloween event includes vendors selling decorations, props, and all things horror. There will also be food trucks, interactive attractions, and more.

Cinco de Mayo Parade

Sunday, May 7 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit

Enjoy the 58th annual Cinco de Mayo, which is themed Music of Our Heritage.

The parade starts at Patton Park and goes down Vernor to Clark Park.