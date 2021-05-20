The Vaccine Machine is bringing shots to students in school with mobile clinic

Remember "The Mystery Machine" from Scooby-Doo? Well, you might think you're seeing it now in Metro Detroit. But this is no mystery - this is "The Vaccine Machine" and it's making the rounds at local schools - to protect students from COVID-19.

"We were sort of eagerly anticipating this approval for younger students," said Dr. Katie Schafer, Bloom Pediatrics.

Bloom Pediatrics has been visiting and vaccinating at local schools in Birmingham, Royal Oak, Clawson, Ferndale, Troy, and Southfield this week.

On Thursday Schafer is administering Pfizer shots at Ferndale High School.

"There are multiple opportunities for kids to go places to get their vaccine but we thought, why not meet them where they already are and go to school," she said. "It's a place that's safe for them, that they recognize, and they know, and we can bring it to them."

"Our community is very very excited about having this opportunity right here in our school," said Radhika Issac, Ferndale HS principal, where the middle school is also located.

Issac said they advertised the clinic and students 12 and over signed up with permission from their parents - they even opened up the vaccination clinic to the community.

"We have a lot of parents that were very excited that this would be provided," she said. "Getting vaccinated just helps us to run schools, and run our community events, and just be together."

Being together is something students have missed out on. But this year - as restrictions relax and vaccination rates climb, students were able to go to prom and will have an outdoor graduation.

"We're just very excited to be able to hold these events that our students look forward to, all year long," Issac said.

As exciting as this vaccination is for some people, Schafer knows others are hesitant and have questions - she urges people to talk to their doctor - learn the facts - and get that shot.

The Vaccine Machine with Bloom Pediatrics is bringing vaccines to schools.

"As pediatricians and as healthcare providers we have long believed in vaccines - they're one of medicines greatest successes," said Schafer. "I've never believed in a million years that I would be in the middle of a global pandemic as a physician. And this is our opportunity now to get people back to life as we once knew it."