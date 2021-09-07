Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

End of season celebration at Monroe Street Midway

Monroe Street Midway in Detroit

Sept. 9-12

Detroit's outdoor entertainment venue, the Monroe Street Midway, closed for the season Sunday. To celebrate, free roller skating is being offered Thursday through Sunday.

Activities and giveaways are also planned. Learn more here.

Arts & Apples

Rochester Municipal Park

Sept. 10-12

Artists, food vendors, and performers will take over the Rochester Municipal Park as the Arts & Apples festival returns.

Learn more.

Barktoberfest

Memorial Park in Royal Oak

Sept. 11-12

Check out Royal Oak's doggy-themed Oktoberfest. There will be dog races, live music, local seasonal beers, and more.

The event is $5 for people 10 and older, and free for children younger than 10. A portion of proceeds will benefit Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter.

Get more details here.

Donut, Cider & Art Fest

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Sept. 11-12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Celebrate fall with fresh cider and donuts, Michigan-made items, live music, hard ciders from The Mitten, and more at Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $5 per person in advance or $8 at the event. Military members, veterans, and children younger than 5 are free. Get tickets here.

Punk Rock Flea Market

Edgeman Screenprinting in Clinton Township

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 35 vendors will be selling records, band merch, posters, collectibles, and more at the punk rock flea market.