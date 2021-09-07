Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
End of season celebration at Monroe Street Midway
- Monroe Street Midway in Detroit
- Sept. 9-12
Detroit's outdoor entertainment venue, the Monroe Street Midway, closed for the season Sunday. To celebrate, free roller skating is being offered Thursday through Sunday.
Activities and giveaways are also planned. Learn more here.
Arts & Apples
- Rochester Municipal Park
- Sept. 10-12
Artists, food vendors, and performers will take over the Rochester Municipal Park as the Arts & Apples festival returns.
Barktoberfest
- Memorial Park in Royal Oak
- Sept. 11-12
Check out Royal Oak's doggy-themed Oktoberfest. There will be dog races, live music, local seasonal beers, and more.
The event is $5 for people 10 and older, and free for children younger than 10. A portion of proceeds will benefit Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter.
Donut, Cider & Art Fest
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
- Sept. 11-12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Celebrate fall with fresh cider and donuts, Michigan-made items, live music, hard ciders from The Mitten, and more at Canterbury Village.
Tickets are $5 per person in advance or $8 at the event. Military members, veterans, and children younger than 5 are free. Get tickets here.
Punk Rock Flea Market
- Edgeman Screenprinting in Clinton Township
- Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 35 vendors will be selling records, band merch, posters, collectibles, and more at the punk rock flea market.
