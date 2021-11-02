Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

The District Detroit Beer Bash

Saturday, Nov. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

Budweiser Biergarten

This free beer fest will include craft and domestic brews, as well as hot dogs, sausages, popcorn, and other tailgate food. There will also be live music, giant Jenga, cornhole, and more.

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rochester High School

More than 125 local vendors will be selling their products.

Tickets are $6. Get them here.

Learn to Homebrew Day Group Brew

Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cadillac Straits Brewing Co. in Madison Heights

Brewers of all levels can meet up for this group beer brew. There will also be a homebrew demonstration.

If you brew onsite, you will get 10% off ingredients purchased at the Supply House.

Yoga and Beer

Sunday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon

Dragon's Landing in St. Clair Shores

All experience levels are welcome for this yoga class that includes a beer afterward. Be sure to bring your own mat.

Tickets are $20. Get them here.

Holiday Shopping Experience Food Truck Rally

Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market

Local vendors will be selling holiday-themed products and treats. There will also be food trucks.

Beat the Crowd tickets are $15 and allow admission at 9:30 a.m. They also include an All Things Detroit tote bag and mask.

General admission tickets are $5 for entry at 11 a.m. Children 6 and younger get in free.

Get tickets here.