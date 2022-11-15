Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

The weekend is full of holiday events!

Detroit kicks off the season with the Campus Martius tree lighting, while the first Eastern Market Holiday Market is Sunday. Plan your weekend here:

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Detroit Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. until midnight

Campus Martius Park in Detroit

The holiday season kicks off in Detroit when the tree is lit Friday.

Enjoy live entertainment, including local ice skaters and singers, carriage rides, food, and more.

Check out our full guide to the event here.

Light Up Beacon Park

Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-11:30 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Watch a livestream of the Campus Martius tree lighting from Beacon Park, enjoy live entertainment, meet with Santa, and more.

The park will be transformed into Toyland, with large light installations. Children can take rides on a toy train, too. Santa and reindeer will be there, as well as a "Rockette" inspired performance by the St. Clair Shores-based Casali Holiday Dancers.

From 9-11 p.m. the Aisha Ellis Trio, led by Detroit native, drummer, and percussionist extraordinaire Ellis, will provide entertainment.

Wayne Open Air Christmas Market & Festival

Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20

Knights of Columbus at 3144 S. Wayne Rd. in Wayne

Check out this outdoor market featuring shopping, live entertainment, food, drinks, and free kids' crafting events. Santa will also be there.

Find more information here.

Macomb Mall Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Macomb Mall in Roseville

Enjoy a night full of holiday fun at Macomb Mall.

Activities include balloon twisting, holiday-themed arts and crafts, and free photos with Buddy the Elf and Christmas Elf.

Canterbury Village Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The tree at Canterbury Village will be lit at 6 p.m. Friday,

There will be entertainment and carolers, and the shops will be open. There will also be s'mores, hot cocoa, hot cider stations, and fire pits.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a box of cereal for the food pantry at the Village.

Eastern Market Holiday Market

Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

The first Eastern Market Holiday Market is this weekend.

Browse Michigan-made gifts such as clothing, art, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Other dates are planned through Christmas Eve – see the full schedule here.

Wild Lights

Saturday, Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.