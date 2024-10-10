Tigers in game 4 of ALDS • Hurricane Milton aftermath • Donald Trump visiting Detroit today

The Detroit Tigers need one more win to move on to the American League Championship Series.

Detroit leads the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in the American League Divisional Series after a 3-0 win Wednesday.

The two teams will face off Thursday evening at Comerica Park. If Detroit wins, they move on to play the winner of the Yankees and Royals. Right now, the Yankees lead that series 2-1.

If Detroit loses, they'll head to Ohio for game five of the series on Saturday.

Tanner Bibee, who dominated the Tigers in game one of the series, will start on the mound for Cleveland. Detroit has not shared their starting pitcher.

Getting around Detroit

With the Tigers in the playoffs at home and the Red Wings playing in Detroit on Thursday night, it's going to be a busy evening in the city.

Headed to the game? Plan out your route and book a parking spot now so you can alleviate some of the stress later.

The People Mover is currently closed, but the QLINE is running and can get you from a parking spot outside of the busy downtown area for free.

For parking, Spot Hero allows you to see nearby parking options and prices. Plus, you can use the website to book a spot now, so it is reserved and paid for when you get there.

If you're OK with walking a bit, you'll have more luck finding a spot without breaking the bank. There are lots further from the action but closer to the heart of downtown that are currently available for $20 and below, with some as cheap as $10 if you head a bit west of the busy area.

Hurricane Milton aftermath

Hurricane Milton moved through Florida early Thursday after slamming into the state as a Category 3 storm, leaving millions of people without power, and causing "multiple fatalities" as well as flooding and tornadoes.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph when it made landfall near Siesta Key, south of the Tampa Bay region, the National Hurricane Center said. Later, as it moved through the state, it weakened to a Category 1 storm.

But the hurricane brought storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

At least 3 million homes and businesses were without power around 6 a.m. EDT Thursday, according to PowerOutages.us. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, located on the state's east coast, also confirmed "multiple fatalities" resulting from tornadoes that swept through the region.

Before Milton even made landfall on Wednesday evening along Florida's Gulf Coast, tornadoes were touching down across the state. The Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce, on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, was hit particularly hard – destroying homes and leaving some residents dead, according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump visiting Detroit today

Former President Donald Trump will be in Michigan on Thursday afternoon to speak at the Detroit Economic Club (DEC). This event is only open to members of the club and their guests.

Trump was last in Michigan a week ago for a rally in Saginaw. He had also previously visited Detroit when he spoke at the National Guard Association Conference in August. His other visits to Michigan have been scattered around the state.

Trump's DEC stop comes just two days after his vice presidential candidate JD Vance visited Eastern Market.

During that visit, Vance touched on electric vehicles and auto manufacturing, encouraged voters to cast their ballot early, and showered his running mate Donald Trump with praise. He also made a prediction about his trips to the state.

"I'm going to be in Michigan like 30 times," he said.

Northern Lights could be visible this week

The entire state of Michigan could see the Northern Lights this week.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, there's a chance of seeing the aurora as far south as Alabama on Thursday and Friday night.

View lines for both nights encompass all of Michigan, though current models show that the aurora is more likely to stretch into the state on Friday night. Currently, prediction models show there is a strong likelihood of catching a bright aurora in the Upper Peninsula on Friday, with the rest of the state having a chance as well both Thursday and Friday night.

On Wednesday, NOAA forcecasted a severe solar storm fueled by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that began Tuesday evening. According to NOAA, CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

The NOAA last issued a G-4 severe geomagnetic storm alert in May, when the Northern Lights were visible all over the state, including here in Detroit. May was the first time a severe geometric storm watch had been issued since January 2005.

The Pulse: Who won the Rogers-Slotkin debate & do scary political ads work?

Daily Forecast

Today will be bright and cool, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

What else we're watching

Social Security COLA 2025 increase announcement coming

Social Security recipients on Thursday will learn how much of an increase they’ll receive on their monthly checks in 2025.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is based on the change in consumer prices as reflected in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Analysts have predicted that the 2025 COLA increase will be about 2.5%, smaller than increases in the previous two years. Recipients received a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, after a historically large 8.7% benefit increase in 2023, brought on by record 40-year-high inflation.

The lower COLA for next year reflects moderating inflation.