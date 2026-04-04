Tornado threat over after strong storms rolled across Metro Detroit

All current tornado warnings are done across Metro Detroit Saturday night.

The last warning is over in Macomb County. In Monroe, Estral Beach appears to be a magnet for storm activity but the warning is long over.

Weather Authority Derek Kevra says the threat is over but strong storms remain in the area.

Storm damage at DeBuck’s Family Farm in Belleville (Photo: DeBuck’s)

The strongest rotation had been near Harrison Township, Chesterfield Township, Mount Clemens and that immediate area.

As of 6:30 p.m. downtown Detroit is experiencing some of the strongest storms with sections of the east side getting hit hard include Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods.

Two spots of trouble had been Macomb County and Monroe County with mostly broad rotation.

Strong storms with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are hitting the area, causing a tornadic outbreak.

At one point there was a tornado outbreak with four different tornado warnings. As of 6:30 p.m. only Macomb remains active.

In tornado warnings take cover, get into the lowest spot in your house like a basement or bathroom. Stay away from windows in case of debris.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.