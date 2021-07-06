Troy gas station shooting started as traffic altercation, Great Lakes drownings up, hot weather stays hot

Troy police believe a traffic altercation led to a shooting incident Monday night near a gas station.

Law enforcement is investigating the events leading up to the discovery of a male victim injured by gunfire near the intersection of Rochester and Wattles Road.

The shooting happened after a call came into police at 9:44 p.m. Monday.

According to a release from police, a victim had left his home in Rochester Hills and traveled southbound on Rochester Road. He was followed by a suspect vehicle into a gas station lot where a verbal altercation with the occupants occurred "almost immediately."

The incident happened at a Shell Gas station at 3990 Rochester Road.

The victim was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria. The suspect shooters were in a white 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee.

"The altercation escalates into a shooting where multiple rounds were fired by an occupant" of the suspect vehicle.

Following the shooting, the Jeep fled eastbound on Wattles.

Police declined to provide a status update on the condition of the victim. He was treated by responding paramedics before being taken to a local hospital.

Troy police officers want to speak with people who were inside the Jeep Monday night. Anyone who saw the incident at the gas station or the moments leading up to it is asked to call the department at 248-524-3477.

Great Lakes drownings trending up in 2021

More people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than were reported by this time last year, prompting officials to urge swimmers to practice water safety measures.

Data collected by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project shows 32 people have drowned in the Great Lakes as of July 2 compared to 25 by early July in 2020.

The 2021 drownings include 15 in Lake Michigan, five in Lake Huron, six in Lake Erie and six in Lake Ontario.

The nonprofit is encouraging the "flip, float and follow" drowning survival strategy, which instructs swimmers caught in dangerous currents to prioritize floating and breathing before identifying an exit from the water.

NHL goalie dead from chest trauma after firework mishap

A 4th of July party in Novi became the scene of a firework malfunction that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old National Hockey League goaltender, who was killed after he was struck in the chest.

Matiss Kivlenieks, who played goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets had been in a hot tub with a group of people when a firework hit him just after 10 p.m. A report from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office found the cause of death as chest trauma. "Apparently, it caused some internal damage," said an officer with Novi police.

Initial reports said Kivlenieks died after slipping while escaping a hot tub following the malfunction. Police later released a revised statement. Whether that was a direct result of his injuries or a fall were unclear," said Novi police.

It's unclear if the events surrounding the death will include any charges. Police are still investigating what happened in the lead-up to the malfunction.

Whitmer pushes local park investment

The Michigan governor will announce a new proposal to invest $150 million into local parks. Gretchen Whitmer's next plug for where the state ought to throw its extra billions will be made in Grand Haven.

She says the dollars are needed to address an infrastructure backlog that has inhibited the state's local parks from modernizing and keeping up with offering new recreation opportunities. It "also will continue to attract tourism and economic development to communities rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a release from the governor.

Whitmer will be speaking alongside her Department of Natural Resource director and county leaders in Ottawa a little after 12 p.m. Tuesday. The state has lots of extra money to spend after COVID-19 relief was approved by the federal government, which gave states a way out of their budget deficits while recouping losses from the pandemic and even bolstering infrastructure in several areas.

MDOT vehicle's damage a reminder to move over, per MSP

Michigan State Police reminded drivers of the Move Over law after a Department of Transportation van was hit while the driver was moving a tire from the road.

The van was stopped on I-75 and Schaefer when it was struck Monday. Police said the driver of the van was not injured.

Law requires that drivers move over for all emergency vehicles, including courtesy vehicles like the one hit, when their lights are activated.

Drivers who do not obey the law risk two points on their license and a $400 fine. Prison time and steeper fines are added if someone is injured or killed because a driver failed to move over.

What else we're watching

The child tax credit expansion is nearing, with the extra money kicking in next week. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence will highlight its benefits at a press conference at the Metro Detroit Youth Clubs in Southfield Tuesday. Detroit police say two men were shot, one killed, in a deadly incident near Eight Mile Road and Rex early Tuesday morning. The suspect shooters were possibly in a white Durango. Gas prices fell ever so slightly this week after hitting a new 2021-high of $3.21 a gallon last week. That's more than a dollar higher than this time last year. The Detroit Library is expected to remain closed until September due to flooding damage. A tweet from the library's account online said the required cleanup is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and customers. A Michigan school district has reprimanded three employees after a 7-year-old girl's hair was cut by a faculty member in Mount Pleasant.

Daily Forecast

After reaching the hottest day of the year yesterday, Metro Detroit will have the chance to do it again Tuesday with more humidity and heat sticking around. A break in the high temperatures will arrive Wednesday with a cool dry front later this week.

Iowa amusement ride under investigation after 2nd death in 5 years

Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park — the second deadly incident on the ride in five years.

The accident happened Saturday night on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, when a boat carrying six people flipped over.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died Sunday from his injuries, and another minor remains hospitalized in critical condition, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Two other riders suffered minor injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jaramillo family as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of their child," said police spokeswoman Alyssa Wilson, adding that investigators weren't sure where the family resides.