Two brothers wanted for Walled Lake hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is urging two brothers believed to be responsible for a chase and crash that killed a 13-year-old in Walled Lake late Wednesday night to turn themselves in.

Police said that an officer tried to stop a 2023 Jeep Gladiator for running a red light when the driver sped off. The Jeep ran a light on Maple near Decker around 7:45 p.m. and hit a 2020 Chevy Equinox driven by 43-year-old Constance Lancenese, who was with her 10-year-old son.

The Jeep also hit a 2010 Honda Fit driven by a 51-year-old Commerce Township woman who was with her daughters, 10-year-old Cora and 13-year-old Piper. Cora was ejected from the car. Piper had to be removed from the Honda and was rushed to the hospital where she was later died.

"One second and instead of the hood of my car it could have been us," Lancenese said.

She suffered a broken rib and her young son is bruised up but is going to be okay.

But 13-year-old Piper in the red Honda was ejected and died. Lancenese happens to know the family and can't imagine what they're going through.

"For me right now it's those two girls I have been in communication with their father who is obviously having a really tough time his wife is in the hospital Cora is in the hospital and Piper has passed," she said.

Lancenese said the family was coming home from a figure skating event and Cora has a skull fracture. She's in critical but stable condition while her mother is in the hospital with spine and neck injuries.

Oakland County Sherif Michael Bouchard is speaking to two men running from the scene who are believed to have caused the crash.

"You've destroyed not just one life but a ton of lives," he said.

All they had to do, when deputies tried to pull them over, was stop.

"They turn on their lights and initiated the activity to go after the vehicle it tragically ran another red light and crashed," Bouchard said.

Sources say the suspects are brothers and at least one is under the age of 18. They are also both known by police agencies in Oakland County in connection to other incidents and Bouchard has a message for them.

"Turn yourself in because if you don't we are going to find you anyway," Bouchard said.