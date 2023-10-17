UAW, Ford spar over strike • HS coach accused of sex crimes • New Detroit casino strike deadline nears

Bill Ford and UAW President Shawn Fain exchanged jabs Monday about the implications of the ongoing strike and what needs to happen next.

In a brief press conference, Ford, who is the executive chair of Ford Motor Co., addressed the strike and urged the UAW to end it.

"This should not be Ford vs the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW vs Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and all the Chinese countries that want to enter our home market," he said.

Fain shot back at Ford's comments later that day.

"It's not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It's autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed. If Ford wants to be the all-American auto company, they can pay all-American wages and benefits. Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy—they're the UAW members of the future," Fain said.

He also hinted at the next Ford plant the union could go after.

"Instead of threatening to close the Rouge, he should call up Jim Farley, tell him to stop playing games and get a deal done, or we’ll close the Rouge for him," Fain said.

Featured article

High school basketball coach accused of hosting sexual study parties

A boys' basketball coach at Farmington Hills allegedly held study parties at their Detroit home that turned sexual, sources say.

One male student reported one instance where the coach was standing over one of the students naked.

Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, "Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events."

Detroit police are now investigating the allegations of sexual assaults.

No charges have been filed, so the coach is not being named.

Featured article

Handyman from hell gets nailed

This is a story of a manhunt. A handy manhunt. But this isn't just any handyman - he's the handyman from hell.

"I think that he was my friend," said Mary Lou. "And he deceived me. And how could he do that to me?"

And when it comes to manhunts, Rob Wolchek always gets his man - his handyman.

Meet 81-year-old Mary Lou. She lives alone in Sylvan Lake, about an hour north of Detroit.

Last year, Mary Lou was baffled.

"I started noticing I'm bouncing checks," she said. "And I'm taking money out of this account, transferring over to this account so it gets paid."

Featured article

New Plymouth outdoor dining ordinance approved

After fears that patio dining in Plymouth was at risk of going away due to inflated fees, a compromise has been reached.

Earlier this year, a proposal that would raise the outdoor dining fee restaurants pay by 900%. After that proposal was voted down, the city commission went back to the drawing board and worked on a new plan based on feedback from restaurants and residents, the commission said.

The commission finalized a five-year ordinance on Monday that includes some changes to the current rules.

This new ordinance includes a fee increase of a dollar more per square foot. Restaurants will now pay $2.50 per square foot of their patios. That fee has been $1.50 for 10 years, and the original proposal would have raised it to $15.

Featured article

New Detroit casino strike deadline nears

An extended deadline for Detroit casinos and the union to reach a deal is approaching.

Union members' contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Originally, workers were slated to walk off the job at that time, but the deadline was moved to noon Tuesday.

If a deal is not reached by the new deadline, union members will take to the picket line for the first time. The union says it has spent around 160 hours at the negotiation table over the past few weeks attempting to reach a deal.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Today will be cloudy and cool with milder temperatures in the forecast.

What else we're watching

Court documents reveal new information about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy

The heinous murder of a 6-year-old boy is making headlines around the world as an alleged hate crime tied to the unrest in the Middle East. Since the attack over the weekend, the Chicago-area community has been mourning.

Court documents say 71-year-old Joseph Czuba expressed to his wife that he wanted Hanan Shaheen and her son to move out of his residence because he believed he and his wife were in danger, and that Hanan was going to call her Palestinian family and friends to harm the couple.

"This really should be a wake-up call to us. Not just to be more careful with our words and actions, but that we've got to find ways to come together," said state Rep. Kam Buckner.

Czuba appeared before a Will County judge on Monday, now charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two hate crimes and aggravated battery.

Read more here.