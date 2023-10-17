UAW, Ford spar over strike • HS coach accused of sex crimes • New Detroit casino strike deadline nears
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Bill Ford and UAW President Shawn Fain exchanged jabs Monday about the implications of the ongoing strike and what needs to happen next.
In a brief press conference, Ford, who is the executive chair of Ford Motor Co., addressed the strike and urged the UAW to end it.
"This should not be Ford vs the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW vs Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and all the Chinese countries that want to enter our home market," he said.
Fain shot back at Ford's comments later that day.
"It's not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It's autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed. If Ford wants to be the all-American auto company, they can pay all-American wages and benefits. Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy—they're the UAW members of the future," Fain said.
He also hinted at the next Ford plant the union could go after.
"Instead of threatening to close the Rouge, he should call up Jim Farley, tell him to stop playing games and get a deal done, or we’ll close the Rouge for him," Fain said.
High school basketball coach accused of hosting sexual study parties
A boys' basketball coach at Farmington Hills allegedly held study parties at their Detroit home that turned sexual, sources say.
One male student reported one instance where the coach was standing over one of the students naked.
Farmington Public Schools said in a statement, "Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events."
Detroit police are now investigating the allegations of sexual assaults.
No charges have been filed, so the coach is not being named.
Handyman from hell gets nailed
This is a story of a manhunt. A handy manhunt. But this isn't just any handyman - he's the handyman from hell.
"I think that he was my friend," said Mary Lou. "And he deceived me. And how could he do that to me?"
And when it comes to manhunts, Rob Wolchek always gets his man - his handyman.
Meet 81-year-old Mary Lou. She lives alone in Sylvan Lake, about an hour north of Detroit.
Last year, Mary Lou was baffled.
"I started noticing I'm bouncing checks," she said. "And I'm taking money out of this account, transferring over to this account so it gets paid."
New Plymouth outdoor dining ordinance approved
After fears that patio dining in Plymouth was at risk of going away due to inflated fees, a compromise has been reached.
Earlier this year, a proposal that would raise the outdoor dining fee restaurants pay by 900%. After that proposal was voted down, the city commission went back to the drawing board and worked on a new plan based on feedback from restaurants and residents, the commission said.
The commission finalized a five-year ordinance on Monday that includes some changes to the current rules.
This new ordinance includes a fee increase of a dollar more per square foot. Restaurants will now pay $2.50 per square foot of their patios. That fee has been $1.50 for 10 years, and the original proposal would have raised it to $15.
New Detroit casino strike deadline nears
An extended deadline for Detroit casinos and the union to reach a deal is approaching.
Union members' contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Originally, workers were slated to walk off the job at that time, but the deadline was moved to noon Tuesday.
If a deal is not reached by the new deadline, union members will take to the picket line for the first time. The union says it has spent around 160 hours at the negotiation table over the past few weeks attempting to reach a deal.
Live on FOX 2
Daily Forecast
Today will be cloudy and cool with milder temperatures in the forecast.
What else we're watching
- The parents of the Oxford High School shooter cannot attend his sentencing, a judge ruled. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are currently in jail, wanted to be at the Dec. 8 sentencing.
- Felony charges were filed against a Farmington Hills man after he posted a threat online inviting people to "hunt Palestinians" in the wake of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
- Kenneth McDonald, the son-in-law of an elderly woman found dead in her Shelby Township home, was charged with second-degree murder Monday.
- Expect lane closures on I-75 in Oakland County from now until the end of the month while crews prepare new HOV lanes.
- Tickets for holiday events at the Ford House go on sale today.
Court documents reveal new information about murder of 6-year-old Muslim boy
The heinous murder of a 6-year-old boy is making headlines around the world as an alleged hate crime tied to the unrest in the Middle East. Since the attack over the weekend, the Chicago-area community has been mourning.
Court documents say 71-year-old Joseph Czuba expressed to his wife that he wanted Hanan Shaheen and her son to move out of his residence because he believed he and his wife were in danger, and that Hanan was going to call her Palestinian family and friends to harm the couple.
"This really should be a wake-up call to us. Not just to be more careful with our words and actions, but that we've got to find ways to come together," said state Rep. Kam Buckner.
Czuba appeared before a Will County judge on Monday, now charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two hate crimes and aggravated battery.