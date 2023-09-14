UAW strike deadline is tonight • Father, sons accused of attacking police • Mom of 12 dies after health issues

If a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, UAW workers will go on strike.

However, this strike will be different. Though the union will be striking against the Big Three - Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis - only some employees will strike at first. Based on how negotiations are going, more may strike later. This is called a "Stand Up Strike" because others will stand up and strike if negotiations aren't going well.

"We will not strike all of our facilities at once. We will strike all three companies, a historic first, initially at a limited number of targeted locations that we will be announcing," Fain said. "Then, based on what's happening in bargaining, we're going to announce more Locals that are going to be called to stand up and strike."

Fain will update members on the status of the strike and provide a list of locations where workers will strike first during a 10 p.m. Facebook Live on Thursday.

As of now, a strike seems likely.

Father, teen sons attack police

Two teens, their father, and another family member are accused of attacking Shelby Township police over the weekend.

Officers were investigating reports that someone was shooting out of a black Escalade Saturday evening near 22 Mile Road and Ryan. After one caller got the plate of the suspect SUV, it was traced back to the home of 55-year-old Sam Kassab in a nearby neighborhood.

"At that point things just went south," said Shelby Township Police Sgt. Mark Benedettini.

Kassab allegedly grew upset by the investigation after officers said they wanted to tow the Escalade, so they could get a search warrant. Police said he shoved an officer, who then tried to wrangle him into custody.

When he resisted, his wife "went in the house and summoned some more people to come outside."

The people that showed up were the family's the family's 15 and 16-year-old sons, who kneed and punched the officers in the face, police said.. The family's cousin Troy also partook in the assault.

"One could only imagine if a regular citizen comes up to them and rubs them the wrong way," Benedettini said.

Healthcare worker killed in crash donates organs to hospital where he worked

A healthcare worker who died after a crash on his way to work is helping other people after his organs were donated to the hospital he was headed to.

Lee Hershman, 57, was on his way to Troy Beaumont on Monday when another driver crossed the median on M-59 and hit him. He later died at a hospital.

"A hero in life and in death. He had signed up on Michigan’s donor registry to be an organ donor," said Bruce Nicely. "His family graciously supported his decision and that gift of life will carry on in others."

Hershman worked at the hospital for 28 years.

Nicely said doctors were able to recover Hershman's kidneys, which have already been transplanted into two patients, saving their lives. The family and hospital staff were able to witness the devoted worker's final gift.

Detroit mother of 12 dies following medical emergency

Twelve children lost their mother this week after a medical emergency.

Tiffany Holliday, 42, had suffered a stroke in July and was in the hospital until Labor Day weekend.

"I’m disabled, I couldn’t take care of myself. She opened up her doors to me. She did it for me, she did it to everybody," said James Holliday, her brother. "It didn't matter who you were, white, black, yellow, green, she did everything she could to help the community."

Tiffany was remembered as one of the most giving individuals in the neighborhood, finding time and space to care for others even in such a big family. She threw birthday parties and graduation gatherings for her kids and the kids who lived nearby.

She leaves behind kids whose ages range from 1 to 26 years old.

Suicide prevention forum includes roundtable with mental health experts, police agencies

A suicide prevention community forum is scheduled for Thursday in Metro Detroit with the aim of speaking more about the ways to tell if someone is struggling with mental illness.

The goal, organizers say, is by speaking more about suicide prevention, that it'll increasingly be prevented. But it's no easy task.

"There's even aspects of it that we don’t see, people don’t communicate with us, they don't inform us of," said Chief Jeff King of Farmington Hills police.

Police and loved ones can both look for those signs.

"Some of the signs can be individuals making comments, making jokes about committing suicide," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "And then there are other people who hide it very well and at the last minute you find out that they have these types of thoughts."

The two police chiefs spoke ahead of the event and advocated for increasingly helping those who are depressed or isolated.

One manner of seeking help starts with the national suicide awareness hotline 988.

Judge again declares DACA unlawful, issue likely to go before Supreme Court

While a federal judge on Wednesday declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, he declined to order an immediate end to the program and the protections it offers to recipients.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The judge’s ruling was ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program’s fate before the high court for a third time.

"While sympathetic to the predicament of DACA recipients and their families, this Court has expressed its concerns about the legality of the program for some time," Hanen wrote in his 40-page ruling. "The solution for these deficiencies lies with the legislature, not the executive or judicial branches. Congress, for any number of reasons, has decided not to pass DACA-like legislation ... The Executive Branch cannot usurp the power bestowed on Congress by the Constitution - even to fill a void."

Read more here.