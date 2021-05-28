Urbanrest Brewing announces downtown Ferndale taproom featuring ice cream, beer soft serve

Urbanrest Brewing Co. announced an expansion coming this summer.

The brewery is opening a taproom in downtown Ferndale.

The Urbanrest Downtown Taproom will have beer, kombucha, wine, cider, soft serve ice cream, and beer soft serve. It has a walkup window and drinks purchased can be enjoyed in the Ferndale Patio Zone, which allows patrons to walk around certain areas of the city with beverages bought from participating businesses.

The brewery said it will use the new space for experimenting, while it will continue to do its main production at its other facility in Ferndale.

The new taproom will be at 210 W. 9 Mile Rd. It is expected to open soon but an exact date hasn't been shared.