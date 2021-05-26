St. Clair Shores breweries team up to brew 2 fruity collaboration beers just in time for summer
article
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - St. Clair Shores breweries teamed up to craft new beers available now.
Two versions of Hare of the Dog, a hazy New England IPA, are on tap at Baffin Brewing Co. and Copper Hop Brewing Co.
Related: Meet Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick this weekend in SCS
Hare of the Dog: P4, a juicy beer brewed with passion fruit, pink guava, papaya, and pineapple, is at Baffin.
Hare of the Dog: Strawberry Haze, a tart brew made with fresh strawberries, is on tap at Copper Hop.
Baffin Brewing is at 25113 Jefferson Ave., and Copper Hop is at 23401 Greater Mack Ave.
---
More Michigan beer news:
Advertisement
- Breweries craft beer to increase mental health awareness, provide counseling for employees
- Founders teams up with local artists for Crafted in Michigan beers
- Bell’s introduces limited mini-kegs to support historic Michigan lighthouse, Great Lakes, and dogs
- Michigan craft breweries help Habitat for Humanity