St. Clair Shores breweries team up to brew 2 fruity collaboration beers just in time for summer

article

St. Clair Shores breweries teamed up to craft new beers available now.

Two versions of Hare of the Dog, a hazy New England IPA, are on tap at Baffin Brewing Co. and Copper Hop Brewing Co.

Related: Meet Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick this weekend in SCS

Hare of the Dog: P4, a juicy beer brewed with passion fruit, pink guava, papaya, and pineapple, is at Baffin.

Hare of the Dog: Strawberry Haze, a tart brew made with fresh strawberries, is on tap at Copper Hop.

Baffin Brewing is at 25113 Jefferson Ave., and Copper Hop is at 23401 Greater Mack Ave.

---