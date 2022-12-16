Vehicle hauler hits I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor, ripping top off Jeep

article

A vehicle hauler hit an overpass on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday and kept going, despite ripping the top off a new Jeep.

Firefighters were called to eastbound I-94 at Stone School just before 6 p.m. on reports of a collapsed bridge. They discovered that the bridge had been hit by a truck that did not stop. That truck was never located.

The Michigan Department of Transportation was inspecting the overpass to make sure it wasn't structurally damaged.